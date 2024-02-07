Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

The dispute over the closure of wind farms in Bavaria continues: Aiwanger teases about advice from the CSU and Söder. The supposed harmony in the coalition is no longer far off.

Munich – It became apparent even before the state elections that the much-vaunted harmony in the self-proclaimed Bavarian coalition between the CSU and the Free Voters could soon show cracks. Since citizens voted no to a wind farm in Mehring (Altötting district), the mood in the coalition now seems icier than ever before. A public dispute over the question of guilt has been going on for days.

First, the CSU complained that Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) had neglected his job at the wind farm. Aiwanger then complained that he had not been involved enough, that he had only been responsible for a short time, and that Prime Minister Markus Söder had also been involved far too much “from above”. Söder's Secretary General Marin Huber then attacked Aiwanger: He had not shown up on site in the run-up to the referendum in order to instead “take part in five demonstrations”.

It's crunching: Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger (l.) and CSU boss Markus Söder. © Sammy Minkoff/Imago

Aiwanger takes aim at Söder: “Don’t give other ministers tips either”

Aiwanger probably wouldn't be Aiwanger if he let that happen. On Tuesday he took another shot at Söder. “Well, whether a CSU general secretary has to dictate the job description to me…,” he complained to the BR. “We are an independent party, and I do not give other ministers tips through my Secretary General on how to conduct their offices.” In other words: Söder has nothing to say to Aiwanger – not even through his Secretary General.

Aiwanger contradicted the accusation that he should have shown more presence in the wind farm region. It is flattering to believe that the citizens' initiative would have turned out differently if he had gone to Mehring instead of to the farmers' demonstrations. But the problems lie elsewhere, according to the deputy prime minister: the wind farm plans were made public “very quickly” shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. It is now important to better involve citizens.

CSU minister defends herself against Aiwanger's allegations: “He was more than informed”

Aiwanger did this on Tuesday afternoon (February 6th) by driving to Mehring to talk to local politicians about the citizens' vote – and the question of what happens next. He is confident “that we will be able to save a decent number of wind turbines,” said the Economics Minister after cabinet discussions in Munich. They still want to encourage communities to get involved and move wind turbine locations.

But it's not all sunshine and roses yet because of Aiwanger's visit to Mehring: Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber also joined the dispute on Tuesday (February 6). She did not want to accept Aiwanger's claim that she was actually responsible for the wind farm until the election and that Aiwanger was not involved in the planning. “Minister Aiwanger and his office were far more than informed, they were involved,” she explained BR-Inquiry. The Minister of Economic Affairs has “always” had the reins in wind energy expansion in his hand.

Coalition between Söder's CSU and Aiwanger's Free Voters is showing cracks

The squabble surrounding the wind farm is just one of several symptoms that indicate a tense relationship between the coalition partners. CSU representatives had previously accused the Free Voters leader of not paying enough attention to economic policy and instead preferring to “demo hop” at farmers’ and other rallies. Söder's plan to present himself as an alternative to the divided traffic light coalition in the federal government is floundering.

Aiwanger remains outwardly unimpressed by all of this. The party leader's main motto seems to be to make his Free Voters big. He doesn't want to hear accusations that he's fishing for the right-wing fringe in a populist manner. He is a man of the people and is there where the citizens are in trouble.

Bavaria's Prime Minister since 1945 View photo series

A lack of presence also becomes a problem for Aiwanger elsewhere

Aiwanger is also accused of a lack of presence from other quarters: Aiwanger confirmed a report from the Cabinet after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 6). Munich Mercury: Accordingly, the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs refuses to appoint him again because he has not attended a single meeting in five years.

Aiwanger justified his abstinence on Tuesday with massive scheduling conflicts. In each case he had to decide between time-consuming participation in meetings and five to seven appointments at home. His predecessor on the committee, the current state parliament president Ilse Aigner (CSU), was therefore only there once in five years. Nevertheless, a CSU politician should now perhaps replace Aiwanger: Science Minister Markus Blume. (smu with material from dpa)