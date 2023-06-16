Home page politics

Hubert Aiwanger speaks up after his demo speech in Erding. He indicates that he does not want to leave the field to the AfD and buttons the traffic light.

Frankfurt – Hubert Aiwanger has been criticized since his controversial appearance at the demo against the latest traffic light policy – ​​especially the so-called heating law – in Erding. Now the Bavarian Economics Minister has an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung used to explain himself, but at the same time to go on the offensive.

In any case, the head of the Free Voters cannot understand the criticism, especially from the Bavarian opposition parties, after he had demanded on stage in front of more than 10,000 people: “Now the point has been reached where the silent large majority of this country finally wants democracy again must bring back.” The admission not only reminded political opponents of the AfD slogan “Get your country back!”

For Aiwanger, however, there is a very important difference between the two statements, as he emphasized: “They said ‘country’, I said ‘democracy’ in relation to the fact that the heating law is being massively opposed to the opinion of around 80 percent of the population should.” In addition, the Lower Bavarian warned against letting the AfD dictate which language expressions are still allowed: “We have to be very careful that we don’t let the AfD people take away our language and have to avoid more and more terms and expressions, in order not to put one’s foot in it and be attacked.”

Aiwanger scolds the Greens after the Erding demo: “It’s a pseudo outrage”

Aiwanger does not want to give the AfD the “right to sole representation” on controversial topics such as “limiting immigration or the heating law or the combustion engine”, he added. At the same time, the 52-year-old accused the Greens, who had demanded his dismissal in the state parliament, of calculating in their attack: “The more votes the AfD takes away from the Union, the greater the likelihood that the Greens will be involved in the government. They are outraged by my speech. But that is pseudo-indignation.”

The liberals also got their fat off: “It comes partly from people, including the FDP, who sip expensive red wines in their bladders in Munich instead of going out to the people, talking to them and perhaps filling out some form help. In the east, the Left used to do that, today it’s the AfD.”

Aiwanger believes his appearance in Erding helped “prevent leaving the political center. Otherwise everything is a lot of coffee grounds reading. If everything were that simple in politics, you wouldn’t argue.”

Aiwanger doesn’t understand criticism: “People have expectations – you have to take them seriously”

That is why the Vice Prime Minister forbids the critical voices that do not present any solutions themselves. He was surprised “how many commentators now know everything better via remote diagnosis. Who was there, what should and shouldn’t have been said, etc. Anyone who knows better should stand up in front of more than 10,000 angry people and explain to them that it’s not all that bad.”

If he had done this, Aiwanger would have been quickly booed by the crowd, saying, “The baker gave a better speech than Aiwanger, the politicians are all worthless, don’t take our concerns seriously, and we’ll show them that in a few months at the state elections, so that they wake up.” His fear: “Then there will be concerned faces and many clever commentators who will also know better afterwards what should have been done and when. People have expectations – and you have to take them seriously.”

Aiwanger is applying for a demo speech: “Broad center should move traffic lights to change course”

In the direction of the traffic light, he also pushed behind with regard to the heating law: “A government must approach such explosive issues differently.” should report in order to get the traffic lights in Berlin to change course”.

Aiwanger’s appearance was therefore one on his own initiative. Because he also revealed that he himself approached co-organizer and cabaret artist Monika Gruber and asked “if I could talk”. Out sprang a speech with a loud echo. The first visible consequence: the Munich club Backstage has meanwhile invited Aiwanger to attend an event on the subject of the heating law planned for June 29. (mg)