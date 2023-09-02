Home page politics

Because of the leaflet affair, Hubert Aiwanger’s school days are dissected. According to a profile, he and brother Helmut were not very similar.

Munich – The general public got to know Hubert Aiwanger as a politician. As head of the Free Voters in Bavaria, who entered the state parliament in 2008. It was only later that he became known beyond the borders of the Free State. When he entered a coalition with the CSU in 2018 with his party, which often looks like a one-man party, he rose to become Vice Prime Minister and Economics Minister.

Since then, the 52-year-old has been making headlines with highly questionable statements about democracy and has primarily targeted the traffic light government in Berlin. This is always well received by his supporters, while other parts of the population tend to turn away with horror. But now, a few weeks before the state elections in Bavaria, the whole of Germany is looking very closely at Aiwanger.

Aiwanger and the leaflet affair: Known as the “toughest man in the K13” when he was at school

Since the leaflet affair about an anti-Semitic paper from the satchel of Lower Bavaria from the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) was made public. And so the school days of the father of two are now being examined more closely. In which Aiwanger carried around with him the pamphlet allegedly written by a brother Helmut who was a year older than him.

Also the Picture (Article behind a payment barrier) looks around in the past and now brought out a profile of the 1990 high school graduation class at the Burkhart-Gymnasium in Mallersdorf-Pfaffenberg, in which the classmates left out about the younger Aiwanger. The portrait probably comes from the Abi newspaper. Even then he wore his nickname “Hubsi”, which is still common today.

Like today at the lectern, Aiwanger seemed to get up to speed quickly even at a young age. According to the profile, he was “dressed in the T-shirt even in the harshest of winters.” Which earned him recognition, as he is dubbed the “toughest man in the K13”. He also tears open the window “at every opportunity” and is said to have been “the man with the uprightest gait”.

Aiwanger and his brother: According to the profile, Hubert and Helmut were very different

The classmates also noticed that Aiwanger likes to give away plum trees and always puts on “an impressively serious expression” on class photos. After all, in the attached photo, in which he is sitting behind a file folder, the future celebrity can smile.

It gets really interesting at the end when the topic turns to Helmut Aiwanger, whom the public only took notice of through the aforementioned leaflet affair. It reads: “Inconceivable for many: he is Heller’s brother”. A certain Stubi is said to have asked whether the two were related, to which the answer was: “Yes, our parents got married.”

This indicates that the two Aiwangers were quite different in their youth and probably didn’t hang out together all the time. Which of course would by no means rule out a collaboration on the anti-Semitic papers that Helmut is said to have written and Hubert is said to have had in his satchel.

Aiwanger brother Helmut: “Cool socks” and “uncrowned Mr. Weißbier”

Anyway quoted also the Mirror (Article behind a payment barrier) from the Abi newspaper. As a result, the older brother is dubbed the “uncrowned Mr. Weißbier” and “philosopher and revolutionary with passion”. Here, too, it is said to have said: “Is (you can hardly believe it) Hubert Aiwanger’s biological brother.” A classmate described Helmut to the magazine as a “cool sock”. He was also considered rebellious and popular with girls.

Contrary to his long-haired brother, Hubert is said to have worn a side parting and mustache, which can also be seen in the pictures available. According to a former classmate who is now in the CSU, this appearance had nothing to do with Adolf Hitler, but rather indicated that the parents valued a well-groomed appearance. Which then apparently would only have applied to one of the brothers.

Aiwanger and the leaflet: “Erase the eyesore of the school”

While today’s Free Voters boss is described in retrospect by other classmates as reserved, affable and caring, others and some teachers remember him as being strictly conservative to right-wing radicals, it is said. The younger Aiwanger is said to have defended the Wehrmacht, so a classmate could remember that he repeatedly gave the Hitler salute.

Regarding the leaflet, the teacher who addresses the SZ had turned, now in the Picture: “Everyone in the technical committee at the time was aware that it was a one-man operation by Hubert Aiwanger. The brother was never mentioned at the time. It’s time this blot on the school was wiped out.” Im Mirror stands by that the interlocutors had no clear evidence of the authorship. But the inhuman lyrics would have suited Hubert more than Helmut at the time. A teacher is said to have even said that he did not think the older Aiwanger was intellectually capable of writing this flyer. (mg)