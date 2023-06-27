Home page politics

Martin Hagen (left) and Hubert Aiwanger clashed on Twitter – in the end it was about the beer. © Montage: Imago/Sven Simon/Lindenthaler/fn

It’s about politics. But always also about beer – or city and country: The Bavarian election campaign is blossoming.

Munich – The Bavarian election is approaching – and with it the wedding of the election posters. In 2023, the FDP, threatened by another state parliament exit, is also relying on taunts against the competition. And has thus conjured up a rather wet, irritated and subliminally deeply anchored in perceived social conflicts Hakelei in the social networks among party big boogers.

Because the target of the liberal poster mockery, Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger, quickly switched from the topic of AI to the decidedly down-to-earth crucial question: How do you feel about the national drink?

Bayern choice down-to-earth: champagne or beer? FDP leader Hagen avoids Aiwanger’s taunt

The stumbling block was the photo of an FDP poster motif. “More AI. Less wanger,” write the liberals on it. Where “AI” stands for “Artificial Intelligence”, “wanger” for the swipe at Markus Söder’s Deputy Prime Minister – and possibly, so much room for interpretation, indirectly at the socialization of the free voters bosses, who are more likely to be at home in the Upper Palatinate because what was going on in the open plan offices of the IT industry. So much can be said with a clear conscience, despite all the hydrogen offensive of the top free voter.

Aiwanger’s reply also suggested plenty of subtext. “Thanks for the great campaign help,” tweeted the party flagship. “But I don’t want to be impudent and let you sit on the costs,” he added. “So I offer you a drink of your choice up to 100 euros on my bill. Befitting champagne for you?”

Aiwanger and Hagen in the Twitter clinch: “A lot of love in this room”

The fact that despite “Greetings and kisses!” from “#Aiwanger” was more about the cliché of the liberal liberal than an invitation to an after-work drink, was also recognized by FDP country leader Martin Hagen, whose name adorns the poster motif. However, he didn’t want to wear the metaphorical patent leather shoe.

Hagen, who in an election night interview with the BR in Corona times could already be seen in the home office in front of the house bar, chose differently. Presumably conscious. “Hm… let’s say a few beers,” he replied under Aiwanger’s post. And started the substantive, albeit quite general low blow – at least with a wink emoji: “Then you would have done something good for the Bavarian economy at the end of your term.” There have also been side blows of this kind from the CSU.

Decades after the CSU’s “Laptop and Lederhose” campaign, supposed contrasts between town and country are still relevant as an election campaign topic in Bavaria. Personal things may also have been involved. At least that’s how one reader interpreted it: “I feel a lot of love in this room,” the Twitter thread said, among other things. (fn)