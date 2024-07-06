Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Hubert Aiwanger seems to disagree with at least one point in the budget plan of the traffic light coalition. The Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs expresses his derision on X.

Munich – Many months, 80 hours of work and 23 meetings later, the traffic light government has now agreed on a budget for 2025 and a package to stimulate the economy. In addition to an increase in child benefit and a growing defense budget, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Robert Habeck (FDP) have also agreed on tax incentives for foreign skilled workers. One person doesn’t seem to like this: Hubert Aiwanger from the Free Voters.

Tough budget negotiations of the traffic light governments ended: Foreign skilled workers to receive tax relief

The traffic light coalition has been through a real negotiation marathon. The federal budget plans are to be refined by July 17 before they are approved by the cabinet – but after months of wrangling, at least a framework is now in place. One point on which the SPD, Greens and FDP have now reached agreement: measures to combat the labor shortage. To counteract this, bureaucratic hurdles for refugees to take up work are to be lowered. Foreign skilled workers are also to be given concessions on income tax in the first three years.

Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger cynically comments on the budget plans of the traffic light coalition on X. © Pia Bayer/dpa

The plans of the traffic light government provide that “newly immigrated skilled workers can exempt 30, 20 and 10 percent of their gross wages from taxes in the first three years.” A lower and upper limit for the gross wage will be defined for the exemption, and the effect of the measure will be examined five years after its introduction.

Aiwanger reacts to the traffic light coalition’s budget plans on the shortage of skilled workers – and is not happy

For the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger, this is reason to react cynically on X (formerly Twitter). “Immigrant workers should receive tax relief for three years,” writes the politician. If locals were also given this tax incentive, 200,000 people would not emigrate from Germany every year, Aiwanger is sure. CDU politician Klöckner also has clear words.

The politician from the Free Voters continues to rail against the budget plans of the traffic light coalition: “But we can’t afford tax relief because Citizens’ allowance and uncontrolled immigration.” In connection with the debate about increasing the citizen’s allowance, Aiwanger had already criticized X several times and had already demanded that the citizen’s allowance “no longer be paid out to those able to work.” The Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs had been criticized for his drastic words by Green politician and EU Parliament member Erik Marquardt, among others.

Less bureaucracy when issuing work permits: This is how the traffic light government wants to stimulate the economy

In the past, however, Aiwanger also called for migrants to be given meaningful employment as quickly as possible. This was also an important aspect of the traffic light coalition in the negotiations on the federal budget. In addition to tax relief for foreign skilled workers, refugees should therefore be integrated into the labor market more quickly. This should be possible through a so-called “approval fiction”: If the immigration authorities do not make a negative decision within two weeks, the work permit is automatically deemed to have been granted. This new process could be a “screw for more growth,” said Habeck.

The last round of tough negotiations on the federal budget lasted eleven hours and ended between 5 and 6 a.m. on Friday morning. Neither Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz nor Robert Habeck have yet reacted to Hubert Aiwanger’s cynical comment. (dpa)