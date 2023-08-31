DAfter allegations of an anti-Semitic leaflet, Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger sees himself as the target of a political campaign. “I have the impression that I should be finished politically and personally,” said the Free Voters boss on Thursday in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs in Munich.

He made mistakes as a teenager and apologize for them. “However, it is unacceptable that these misconducts are now being exploited in a political campaign against me and my party,” said Aiwanger during the press conference scheduled at short notice. “A negative image has been drawn of me in the past few days. That’s not me, that’s not Hubert Aiwanger.”

The pressure on Aiwanger had recently increased. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt had called for further clarification, as had CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. Both described the allegations as “a highly unsavory story”. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder had previously presented his deputy with a catalog of 25 questions on the subject for written answers.

At the request of the SPD, Greens and FDP, a special session on the leaflet affair in the Bavarian state parliament was convened for September 7th. The so-called interim committee on the subject should meet there

In a report in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” on Saturday, Aiwanger was accused of having written and distributed an anti-Semitic leaflet during his school days in the 1980s. On the day it was published, he denied in a written statement that he was the author of the leaflet, but said “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag at the time. As a result, his brother Helmut spoke up and described himself as the author of the leaflet.