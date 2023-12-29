Home page politics

Hubert Aiwanger is critical of Hubertus Heil's plan to eliminate citizens' money for people who refuse to work. © IMAGO / dts news agency and IMAGO / Metodi Popow

Reduce citizens' benefits if someone refuses to work? Hubert Aiwanger sees no added value behind an initiative by the Federal Minister of Labor.

Munich – Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) accuses the Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil (SPD), of having lit a “fog candle”. According to media reports, Heil has one on Thursday Plan to cancel citizens' money for people who refuse to work.

“Someone who is stupid enough to quit because of the citizen's benefit will not get any citizen's benefit, they will first have their unemployment benefit blocked,” said Heil ARD-format “Hard but fair“Argued back in November. The state should only continue to pay housing costs in order to avoid homelessness. However, all other expenses should be borne by yourself if you give up a job in order to receive citizen's benefit immediately afterwards. For single people, the citizen's allowance will increase by 61 euros on January 1st, to 563 euros.

Aiwanger: Traffic light government lights “next smokescreen” with citizens’ money initiative

Bild.de reports that according to Heil's plans, the new sanction should be approved by the government on January 2nd and will then take effect.

The idea, in turn, apparently appeals to Bavaria's Economics Minister, Aiwanger. He accuses the traffic light government on the social network X (formerly Twitter) intends to light a “fog candle”. Smoke candles are military projectiles that create artificial fog. In common language, the expression is used to express that something should be concealed. Aiwanger's post had been viewed almost 100,000 times by Friday morning.

Aiwanger brushes off the entire traffic light – “Much ado about nothing”

“Much ado about nothing,” is Aiwanger’s conclusion to Heil’s suggestion. His accusation is not aimed at Heil directly, but at the entire traffic light government in Berlin, which is not just lighting one, but “the next” smokescreen. He writes: “The citizen’s benefit for those who refuse to work “should be canceled for UP TO 2 months”,” emphasizing “up to” and then adding his assessment: “So probably 2 weeks.”

However, this cancellation for two weeks is also subject to the condition “if the administration manages to do it at all…” – with which Aiwanger denies that a state institution can function. Aiwanger had already come under criticism last summer with statements that saw democracy in Germany at risk from the traffic light government. The job centers, which are jointly sponsored by municipalities and the Federal Employment Agency, are responsible for citizens' money. His most recent post on Aiwanger repeatedly presents himself as a politician who understands the people. This is not well received everywhere: Aiwanger was recently not allowed to speak at a demonstration in Berlin by the farmers' association. (cat)