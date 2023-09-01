Home page politics

From: Steffen Maas

Split

Hubert Aiwanger is under pressure because of the leaflet affair – and defends himself rather badly than right. His brother also irritates with pithy sayings.

Rottenburg/Munich – The heated discussions about Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger and the allegations that he used inhuman slogans in his youth have a new, curious facet: reporters had visited the gun shop of Aiwanger’s brother Helmut in Rottenburg and came across thereby on ambiguous notices. They bring the German Association of Journalists to a boil.

Hubert Aiwanger in the beer tent – ​​Brother Helmut gives book recommendations with a lot of leeway

While Free Voter boss Hubert Aiwanger has long been back in the beer tent on an election campaign tour, journalists from t-online.de and the Picture-Zeitung about getting a statement from the alleged author of the inflammatory leaflets from 1988: Helmut Aiwanger.

Under pressure: Hubert Aiwanger is not only criticized for youthful sins, but also for dealing with them today. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

But the older brother of Bayern Vice Hubert Aiwanger rejected offers of talks. Instead, he expressed his opinion ambiguously in the form of slips of paper that he hung in the window of his gun shop. One of them called the angry German Association of Journalists (DJV) into action. On one of the slips of paper, Helmut Aiwanger recommends Heinrich Böll’s book “The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum” in an apparently harmless way. The 1974 tale is a scathing critique of disparaging press coverage. The sticking point: At the end of the story, the protagonist shoots a journalist in revenge.

Journalists’ association sharply criticizes the handling of the leaflet affair: “Call for the murder of journalists?”

“Call for the murder of journalists?” asks Mika Beuster, deputy chairman of the DJV in one Association online commentary titled “Too Much of a Good Thing”.

Are journalists being targeted here? […] The brother of the deputy prime minister of Bavaria either has a crude sense of humor or tries to target journalists.

Helmut Aiwanger must have foreseen such allegations, because at the bottom of the notice is noted: “Don’t worry, only Heinrich Böll’s prose ends dramatically.” Nevertheless, the unavoidable implication is annoying. This is certainly not Brother Hubert’s responsibility. But the FW boss also sees himself unfairly in the focus of the leaflet affair. On Wednesday he referred to unspecified “dirty campaigns”.

DJV horrified, communications expert amazed by Aiwanger’s “unwise statements”

At least unfortunate, that is, dealing with legitimate criticism and question marks on the statements of the past. “It’s amazing how the Aiwangers try to get out of the affair by attacking journalists of all things,” says Mika Beister from the DJV.

Even uninvolved observers see it that way. According to communications expert Olaf Hoffjann, Aiwanger is currently “talking about his head and neck”. The professor of communication science at the University of Bamberg was amazed at the “unwise” statements made by the Bavarian deputy to the newspaper “Fränkischer Tag”: “He denies, relativizes, shows no real humility, no distancing.” The apology on Thursday had the The situation has not been made better, but only shows how much pressure Aiwanger sees himself under. The late timing makes the apology implausible.

Reasons for resignation “almost always dealing with the crisis” – Söder is also waiting for clear statements

The expert in organizational communications and public relations does not rule out that Aiwanger could stumble upon the affair. “Very rarely, the actual offense is the cause of dismissal or resignation. Dealing with the crisis is almost always the reason for this.”

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) could also see it that way: On Friday morning he clearly demanded a detailed explanation from his deputy – and thus gave him an ultimatum. (With material from the dpa)