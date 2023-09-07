Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

Split

An election talk by BR is also initially about the leaflet affair. Later, the topic of migration heats people up – right in the middle: Hubert Aiwanger.

Munich – The leaflet affair does not let Hubert Aiwanger go in the TV election campaign either – in a BR talk round of the top candidates for the Bavarian election on Wednesday evening (September 6), the free voter boss avoided specific inquiries. In any case, his previous crisis course does not seem to have harmed his party’s poll numbers. However, the round was particularly turbulent when it came to the topic of migration.

Aiwanger and the leaflet affair: “hour of distress”

Aiwanger went in the Show “BR24 choice – the talk” does not respond to the question of what exactly and for which “crap” he had apologized for in school. “I don’t think anyone would deny that a lot of young people screwed up when they were young,” he said.

“And there were a large number of allegations, including tasteless jokes and so on, where I honestly have to admit that after almost 40 years I no longer know in detail who told which joke and when, whether I laughed along or told one myself hab.” Aiwanger added: “And I think that in this hour of distress it is also good to say: If I made a mistake somewhere, I apologize in any form and for it. I’m open enough and man enough.” At the same time, he explained that he couldn’t please everyone anyway.

The debate about Hubert Aiwanger’s behavior continues. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Aiwanger remains vague in BR-Talk: “So okay, how to do it is wrong”

“Some said: what are you apologizing for anyway,” said the free voter boss. Otherwise it would have been: “Why doesn’t he apologise. If he apologizes too little, it’s bad, if he apologizes too much … – so okay, how you do it, it’s wrong.” But now “enough said enough about it”. When asked what was the worst thing he had done, he said, among other things: “I’m not going to unpack children’s and youth stories here again.”

Aiwanger also showed understanding that the President of the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, said she did not accept his apology. “You can’t expect that Ms. Knobloch doesn’t accept an apology on the phone. I apologized and she neither actively denied nor accepted it, just let it be.”

Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann represented the CSU. He emphasized that the “successful coalition with the Free Voters” was to be continued. Bavaria continues to have a distinctive, clear culture of remembrance of Nazi crimes. Ironically, a few hours earlier, the CSU parliamentary group had attested “severe damage to Bavaria” from Aiwanger’s actions – they wanted to make a “confession” in a special session on Thursday. In the talk, Aiwanger received help from the AfD of all places: “As important as guilt and humility are, we must not dump guilt on people who were minors at the time,” said her representative Martin Böhm.

Talk before the Bavarian election: Dispute on the subject of migration – FDP calls for departure from “Merkel policy”

Finally, political content was also discussed. Like the prime ministers in Brussels, Aiwanger is calling for an industrial electricity price, lower corporate taxes and 2,000 euros a month tax-free for employees. For this, the Free Voters boss received harsh criticism from SPD top candidate Florian von Brunn. “That would cost about 120 billion euros a year, that’s unaffordable,” he said.

Bayern FDP boss Martin Hagen and von Brunn also accused Aiwanger of economic and energy policy failures. Hagen reprimanded Aiwanger for throwing back the power line construction with fundamental opposition: “They have defamed these lifelines of Bavarian industry as monster lines.” Von Brunn in turn attested a failed clinging to the combustion engine, which Aiwanger also likes to advocate in beer tent speeches. It is more important for Bavaria to have its own car battery production.

Aiwanger in migration dispute with FDP and Greens: “Fake News, you lie!”

The debate has meanwhile become turbulent on the subject of migration. AfD man Böhm dodged a question about help for the municipalities, called for an end to “pull factors” and also attested that “unfortunately” many refugees were already in Bavaria. Greens top candidate Katharina Schulze reacted indignantly: “You say ‘unfortunately’ that people are fleeing from war and terror,” she exclaimed, “the individual right to asylum is a democratic achievement and I don’t want to shake it.” The moderator duo then had to slow down the confused talking round.

Hagen, meanwhile, called for a move away from the “Merkel policy of open borders towards controlled migration” – but got into another heated argument with Schulze, this time with Aiwanger. The Free Voter had declared that the traffic light would even give “non-integrated Syrians” a German passport after five years. “Wrong, lies, fake news, we’re even tightening the criteria!” countered Hagen, “they lie to people!”.

In fact, the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) writes on its website about the recently passed cabinet Draft law by the traffic light coalition: “The draft law of the Federal Ministry of the Interior contains clear rules for acquiring German citizenship. This includes proof of successful integration, a good knowledge of German and the ability to make a living independently.” (fn)