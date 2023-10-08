Home page politics

Hubert Aiwanger (l) won the first nationwide direct mandate for his party. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Free Voters are likely to be satisfied with their election results in Bavaria anyway. But there is even more reason to be happy.

Munich – In the state elections in Bavaria, the Free Voters won their first nationwide direct mandates: According to preliminary official results, the previous Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger and his State Secretary Roland Weigert secured the parliamentary seats for their constituencies. Party leader Aiwanger received 37.2 percent of the first votes in the Landshut constituency in Lower Bavaria. Weigert was ahead in the Upper Bavarian district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen with 31.6 percent.

Aiwanger was clearly ahead of his CSU opponent Helmut Radlmeier, who received 24.8 percent. The AfD candidate Bernhard Kranich came in third place with 12.3 percent. The voter turnout was 73.4 percent.

In Neuburg-Schrobenhausen, the previously elected direct candidate Matthias Enghuber from the Christian Socialists came in second with 30.1 percent. AfD candidate Christin Gmelch followed with 17.0 percent. The voter turnout was 75.9 percent. dpa