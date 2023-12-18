Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Both want improvements to the agricultural diesel deal: Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir and Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger. © Michael Kappeler/Uwe Lein/Fabian Sommer/dpa/Montage

Farmers in turmoil: Driven by Aiwanger, a demonstration against the cut in agricultural diesel subsidies starts in Berlin – with the backing of Özdemir.

Berlin – German farmers are in turmoil: After the agreement in the budget dispute, farmers are planning a large-scale demonstration in the capital this Monday (December 18th). The reason for this is the traffic light coalition's plans, which provide for a drastic reduction in subsidies for agricultural diesel and the abolition of tax exemptions for agricultural vehicles.

Demonstration against agricultural diesel cuts: Aiwanger and Özdemir take a stand

Bavaria's Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) has been tweeting staccato against this decision on the X platform for days. But now he is getting unexpected help: Cem Özdemir (Greens), the agriculture minister, is also criticizing his own coalition. Although his party advocates phasing out climate-damaging energy sources, the Federal Minister is extremely dissatisfied with the traffic light plan.

Before the start of the demonstrations in Berlin, Özdemir expressed sharp criticism of the planned abolition of tax relief for agricultural diesel in several interviews. “The cuts we are making are overwhelming the sector,” he warned in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. With this measure, the pain threshold for farmers would “in my opinion be exceeded,” added Özdemir.

This means that Özdemir is at Aiwanger's side. The plan is “a slap in the face of the farmers,” it quoted Southgerman newspaper the Bavarian Economics Minister on Monday before the start of the protests, in which Aiwanger will not take part. “Every good-for-nothing,” he added at X, “is treated better by the traffic lights than our farmers who feed us.”

Cut in subsidies for agricultural diesel: Traffic light coalition hopes to save millions

The planned cuts in the agricultural diesel subsidy and the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural and forestry machinery are part of the federal government's budget consolidation following the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court. The German Farmers' Association (DBV) has therefore called on farmers to demonstrate against the cuts in Berlin on Monday. Özdemir will take part and give a speech. In the morning, farmers in many federal states set out with their tractors and sometimes blocked rush hour traffic, including in Bavaria.

Özdemir emphasized in the “Morgenmagazin” that he did not want to reject the necessary austerity measures. However, the abolition of tax relief for agricultural diesel is wrong. He has already presented alternative savings suggestions internally.

Özdemir criticizes the coalition's decision on the 2024 budget

“Politics must take people with them,” said Özdemir to express his solidarity with the farmers’ protest. Politics must “take people with us,” he added. However, this is not the case with the simultaneous cuts in the agricultural diesel subsidy and the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural and forestry machinery planned by the traffic light coalition in the resolution on the 2024 budget: “We are currently overtaxing them.”

Farmers provide people with food and a large part of their products are exported, says Özdemir. The planned cuts would lead to “the competitive conditions for German farmers worsening”. In addition, farmers simply do not have any alternative types of drive available. Their heavy machines could not be operated with electric motors.

Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz negotiated the agreement in the budget dispute together with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and then announced it. After a basic agreement, the three-party group also included the parliamentary group and party leaders. Özdemir said he was not involved. He told the newspaper that he was “surprised” by the result for agricultural diesel Editorial network Germany (RND) in an interview published on Monday. In total, the reduction plans are expected to bring in savings of more than 900 million euros.

Result of the budget decisions: Özdemir wants to renegotiate

Özdemir doesn't want to accept that. Despite a clear announcement from Habeck, he announced his resistance. “I am committed to ensuring that we all think very carefully about what burdens are bearable for whom,” he told the RND. He is receiving support from the FDP and the Union, which in turn announced a veto against the budget decisions in the agricultural sector. “The FDP parliamentary group does not consider the heavy burden on agricultural businesses to be acceptable,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr. He added: “Too often people talk about supposedly climate-damaging subsidies without looking at the social and economic consequences of abolishing them.”

The coalition partner appeared open to renewed talks. However, the tone in the SPD parliamentary group was a little more thoughtful. Deputy parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese said he was definitely in favor of taking another closer look. But if one were to start with the environmental bonus for electric cars or the taxation of agricultural diesel, then it would have to be clear that something would have to be cut elsewhere. “The cuts we are making are overwhelming the sector,” he said.

