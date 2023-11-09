Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Hubert Aiwanger and Ricarda Lang on Wednesday at “Maischberger”. © Screenshot: ARD media library

Who is harming democracy here? And who is distributing the leaflet? Hubert Aiwanger and Green Party leader Ricarda Lang are escalating at “Maischberger”.

Berlin/Munich – Hubert Aiwanger could have opened up a half on Wednesday evening (November 8th): Markus Söder and the Bavarian state parliament had just confirmed the Free Voters leader again as deputy prime minister. Definitely an occasion to celebrate. Instead, Aiwanger appeared in the media that he criticized so much; in the ARD talk “Maischberger”.

The Lower Bavarian didn’t seem to be in a party mood. This was indicated by several nervous throat clearings. But the group with moderator Sandra Maischberger and Green Party leader Ricarda Lang offered him little opportunity to do so. The conversation became increasingly turbulent, and Aiwanger was suspected of being fake news – in the end, the Greens and the Conservatives accused each other of shortcomings as “democratic politicians”. The hostess had to remind people that talking at the same time does not help to be understood. The dispute was heard favorably as a prime example of very different positions in Germany’s politics. On migration, asylum – and the state of democracy.

Aiwanger makes a new media accusation against “Maischberger”: “Ghastly leaflet spreads”

At the start, Maischberger asked critical questions about the leaflet affair. Aiwanger added a striking new accusation to well-known positions. “Well, you can always evaluate things one way or another afterwards,” he evaded the question about his reaction to the leaflet scandal. “On the other hand, I have to say again that it was a smear campaign that was directed against me,” emphasized Aiwanger. The citizens ultimately “rated” it as a “swine” – and acknowledged it with a “top election result” in Bavaria.

What did he actually apologize for? “That was generally meant that as a young person you do crap.” Was general “crap” comparable to anti-Semitism? “Nothing compares,” replied Aiwanger. And counterattacked. “Those who sit in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” he demanded – to which Lang frowned and Maischberger asked: “Am I sitting in a glass house now, or what?”

Humility, humility, humility was the requirement, well – how much humility do you have to show? (…) What do you actually want to achieve? Put Aiwanger aside politically.

“Not you, but in any case the journalists who wanted to present me back then,” Aiwanger replied and once again denounced the media: “One South Germans, who wanted to accuse me of anti-Semitism with this campaign, but which itself distributed a cruel leaflet hundreds of thousands of times with the aim of damaging me, but without any necessity distributed this horrible leaflet for the whole world to read.’ Lang reacted irritably to Aiwanger’s defence. “When I think about crap growing up, I think about drinking too many alcopops,” she explained. And: “Instead of talking about anti-Semitism in Germany, make yourself a victim.”

Green leader and Aiwanger on ARD: anti-Semitism scolding – “for your own positioning”?

Of course, Aiwanger also spoke about anti-Semitism in Germany – Sandra Maischberger had initially asked her group of commentators whether the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister was even credibly capable of doing so after the leaflet affair. There is “aggressive anti-Semitism on the streets,” said Aiwanger about Islamist-influenced demos in the country – “In my opinion, that is being wiped away by a left-wing media landscape that follows Aiwanger after what he might have done 40 years ago.”

Then Aiwanger set his sights on Lang. The Greens cannot be relied on when it comes to the issue of anti-Semitism, “with this immigration policy”. The party leader, in turn, saw her counterpart as having a narrower view of the issue. “If you only mention anti-Semitism when it’s convenient, then it’s not about protecting Jews, it’s about your own political positioning.” Maischberger quoted Maischberger as saying that 84 percent of anti-Semitic acts in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists Interior Ministry on the day before the commemoration of the November pogroms of the Nazi regime.

Asylum dispute with Aiwanger: “Get rid of everything”

“We brought anti-Semitism into the country, imported it, without necessity,” Aiwanger continued. Tougher action is necessary, including against demonstrations that are getting out of hand – the police are on the verge of operational capability, he warned in response to the objection, and that is exactly what is already happening. Demonstrations directed against Israel should be banned and aggressive participants without a German passport should be deported. The latter also had a few days ago Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) announced – at least in the event of anti-Semitic statements.

“You make it too easy for yourself if you act as if a problem can simply be pushed away,” replied Lang. Some young people lived in Germany in the second or third generation. “Get rid of everyone” doesn’t work at all in a constitutional state. In addition to hardship, integration efforts are also needed. “We have an immigration of sometimes 1,000 people per day,” countered Aiwanger. Many of them would be “conspicuous”. The traffic light coalition is not doing enough to get them out of the country. The majority of refugees came from Ukraine in 2022, emphasized Lang. “And many others,” Aiwanger added.

“That’s not true!” Aiwanger receives fake news accusation from “Maischberger”

Lang, however, called for more money for the accommodation of refugees, faster procedures, migration agreements – because most deportations failed because they were taken back by the countries of origin – and job opportunities for those willing to work. Which immediately opened the next barrel. “Yes, here you go. But they also give citizens’ money to people who could but don’t want to work,” shouted Aiwanger. There are significantly lower employment rates among Ukrainians than in neighboring countries. “Because they get an apartment, heating and 560 euros from us, not even a minimum wage earner deserves that!”

As in a talk before the Bayern election, Aiwanger had to endure fake news accusations. “That’s not true, it’s been proven that if you work, you always have more in Germany,” Lang clarified. Against which Aiwanger protested indirectly at best. “Maybe 100 or 200 euros and works 40 hours.” Which brought us to the next level of escalation: tax policy. “If we want to ensure that work is even more worthwhile in Germany, then we are happy to be involved,” offered Lang. “Increasing the minimum wage, more collective bargaining …” that would also bring about domestic demand. Aiwanger waved his hand: “So that our economy is even less competitive…”: “You have to reduce taxes!”

The game continued: There was little you could do with playing groups off against each other, Lang said about the conflict between the minimum wage and citizens’ benefit – “you have to name problems,” replied Aiwanger. The topic of deportations had not yet been broached.

Green Party leader Lang and Aiwanger at “Maischberger” in a rage: “Now it’s suddenly a fast-track procedure …”

Lang doubted the chances of success of plans for asylum procedures in third countries. Every proposal must comply with European law, she emphasized. The British “Rwanda model” contradicts the Geneva Refugee Convention. Aiwanger emphasized that according to “common sense” one should be able to turn people back at the border to Austria, the Czech Republic or Poland. According to the Refugee Convention, everyone has the right to apply for asylum, explained Lang. Would Aiwanger want to leave it?

“In any case, we can’t continue like this,” he explained evasively. Fast-track procedures are necessary. Anyone who can be proven to be “fooling” the authorities should be able to be deported. “Now it’s suddenly a fast-track procedure at the border. “It was just the rejection,” the Green Party wondered. “That doesn’t contradict each other, you can do both in parallel!” Aiwanger talked himself into a rage. “Their most important thing is the Geneva Refugee Convention and if Germany goes for it, the main thing is the Geneva Refugee Convention!” The next accusation sounded vaguely like well-known conspiracy theories: “The Green policy is that they want to change Germany.”

Lang then also became fundamental: “The lesson from the Shoah is that the individual right to asylum applies to us and I think how you deal with it…” she began and was meanwhile lost in Aiwanger’s reply. Aiwanger was “not living up to his responsibility as a democratic politician in various places,” it was finally easy to understand a little later. “Better like you!” cried the scolded man: “Better like you!”

Aiwanger accuses Habeck of damaging democracy – “And now be careful…”

And Aiwanger also had a final escalation level ready. The big question about the duties of democratic politics was implicitly on the table. Is it important to make unpleasant decisions between elections – or to follow the current will of the voters? Among other things, Habeck is damaging democracy, explained the top free voter, referring to the heating dispute of the spring and summer. “We are not in politics to be popular, we do our own thing,” was the attitude. “In doing so, they are driving the cart into the wall, and in doing so they are making the AfD strong.” Lang put things into perspective – with a point: “Some people consciously fed the fears and ignored the facts a bit.”

Lang, Aiwanger – and Maischberger, who looked skeptical and even amused – also did not agree on the question of whether Aiwanger had questioned democracy in the country during his speech in Erding. The traffic light “does not practice democracy,” says Aiwanger, explaining his stance. You also have to listen to the sentences before his call to “bring back democracy”. For Lang the matter was clearer: “You said you wanted to bring back democracy and by doing so you implied that democracy was gone!”

“And now pay attention, just the last sentence,” Aiwanger answered Maischberger’s next question about energy policy. Green Party managing director Emily Büning even called for democracy to be “reconquered”, i.e. “taken back by force”. Lang reacted with an irritated look. “Then google it!” demanded Aiwanger.

In fact, the sentence has been circulating mainly in right-wing media for a few weeks. Büning had the quote to the TV station after the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse Phoenix given. The context was the results of the AfD. “Our democracy is strong, but we must now take it back, because I see this as a great danger, for our democracy, but also for our economy and society,” she said. That might have been a point that could be agreed upon: that the context always matters. (fn)