From: Felix Durach

Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) agreed with CDU leader Merz in his statements about asylum seekers and the health system. © Hafner/imago-images

Bavaria’s Economics Minister Aiwanger agrees with Friedrich Merz’s “denture replacement” statements – and calls for a change in asylum policy.

Berlin – Two days after CDU leader Friedrich Merz’s controversial appearance on the “Welt-Talk” program, debates about his statements continue. Do rejected asylum seekers in the Federal Republic actually have their teeth re-done, while the “German citizens next door” can no longer get appointments?

First of all, one thing is certain: With his statements, Merz is probably exactly in line with the party line. Various representatives of the CDU and CSU supported the parliamentary group leader.

Aiwanger agrees with Merz on the asylum debate – “The facts are really like that”

But Merz also receives support for his statements outside of the Union. The head of the Free Voters in Bavaria, Hubert Aiwanger, agreed with the CDU party leader on the matter. “That is of course a bit exaggerated and flippantly worded and it arouses people’s minds,” the Free Voters leader told the television station World TV on Friday. “But the reality is that many people are in our social security funds or have access to our social security funds and medical care, which cost us a lot of money.”

Merz was also there on Wednesday evening World TV called for more talk about so-called pull factors for refugees. Health care in Germany is one of them. The CDU leader literally said about rejected asylum seekers: “They sit at the doctor and have their teeth changed, and the German citizens next door don’t get any appointments.” The SPD and the Greens then accused him of populism.

“Not letting so many people into the country” – Aiwanger joins the asylum debate about Merz

Bavaria’s deputy prime minister, however, agreed with Merz. “First of all, there are actually hundreds of thousands of people in Germany illegally,” said Aiwanger. “Of course, these people need medical care and then stand in the way of other treatments.” But refusing treatment as a consequence would be “inhumane.” His solution was “not to let so many people into the country,” said Aiwanger almost a week before the Bavarian election.

The Federal Dental Association contradicts Merz and Aiwanger – no one has to wait for appointments

But the Federal Dental Association has spoken out and contradicted the accusation that treatments for asylum seekers would “stand in the way” of other treatments. Christoph Benz, President of the Chamber, told the FAZ: “I haven’t heard from any of my colleagues that a lot of appointments are currently blocked in the practice because so many refugees need to be treated.” In Germany, no one currently has to wait for an appointment at the dentist if the treatment is urgent. “Not a German and not a refugee.”

The legal framework for the medical treatment of refugees is as follows: “Dentures will only be provided if this cannot be postponed for medical reasons in individual cases,” says Section 4 of the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. After 18 months, asylum seekers are entitled to the same medical care as those with statutory health insurance – even if their application was rejected. This also applies to dental treatments and dentures. (fd with dpa)