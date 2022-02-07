Employees at Dutch companies are regularly approached by secret services from China and Russia who try to steal company secrets, the FD reports. This happens, among other things, through fake accounts on LinkedIn. Starting tomorrow, the AIVD will draw attention to the risks on social media with the slogan: ‘Check before you connect’.
#AIVD #warns #China #Russia #social #media #espionage #Dutch #companies
Separatist leader says all-out war in eastern Ukraine could break out at any time
Head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, during an interview in Donetsk By Anton Zverev DONETSK, Ukraine...
Leave a Reply