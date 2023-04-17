with VideoThe AIVD sees a ‘development’ of extremists who are not only targeting the government, but also increasingly against all kinds of organizations and institutions. This is stated in the annual report for 2022. “Typical for this group is the message that an evil elite is in power in the Netherlands, who is ‘the enemy’ of the Dutch population.”



Apr 17 2023

The message is still being spread even after corona, according to the General Intelligence and Security Service. And seems ‘currently the most popular extremist narrative in the Netherlands. The central idea of ​​anti-institutional extremists poses a serious long-term threat to the Netherlands’.

The intelligence service calls 2022 a ‘grim year’, partly because of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The war caused gas to become scarce in Europe.

Opportunity again

“The basic necessities of life have become considerably more expensive. As a result, extremist instigators in the Netherlands were given another opportunity after the corona crisis to spread conspiracy theories about an ‘evil elite’. Sometimes countries like Russia use unrest in the West to secretly stir up contradictions in society.” See also If Julian Assange is a terrorist, then Biden is a dictator

Last year, the intelligence service already saw further radicalization of the extreme right. The threat of right-wing terrorism in the Netherlands has not diminished in 2022. In the course of the year, the AIVD a number of times prevented a possible right-wing terrorist threat by actively disrupting it.’



Quote

Online profiles are emerging and disappearing again, but the size appears to be “several hundred followers” AIVD

The group that poses the greatest right-wing terrorist threat is a ‘relatively new generation’, consisting of (young) men who have international online contact with each other. In chat groups and through channels, they ‘praise and glorify terrorist violence’. In the Netherlands, the composition of the movement is constantly changing. Online profiles appear and disappear, but the size appears to be “several hundred followers.” Anti-Semitism in particular would be central to the right-wing extremism of our time.

According to the AIVD, there is also a risk that threats will ‘overlap’. For example, not only politicians, ‘but also journalists, authorities, lawyers and scientists have been the target of extremists or organized crime in the past year’.

Increased threat from IS

Although the threat from the jihadist movement in the Netherlands has largely remained the same, the threat of IS-driven attacks is higher than in the past few years. This is also apparent from the AIVD annual report.

According to the intelligence service, the threat mainly comes from ‘networks controlled’ by IS from Afghanistan and to a lesser extent from Syria. “Global jihadism is still the most important terrorist threat against the Netherlands.”

The AIVD saw an increase in intelligence about IS attack plans ‘especially in the second half’ of last year. According to the intelligence service, IS has been put under pressure in 2022. “Nevertheless, the organization manages to maintain structures and set up new ones to be able to carry out operations in the West.”

