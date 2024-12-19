

12/19/2024



Updated at 11:33 p.m.





Aitor will not be able to play in the first leg of the Conference League play off that will be played on Real Betis next February 13, 2025 against Genk in Belgium or Copenhagen in Denmark. The green and white winger was cautioned in the first half of the match against HJK Helsinki and had already accumulated two cards in the group stage matches against Legia Warsaw and Copenhagen in the first two days of the competition.

The Betic captain caught a rival in a kickback and was cautioned by the Croatian referee Kolaric, meaning he will miss this first match in the qualifying round prior to the round of 16.

The green and white team will have to make some changes to the roster registered in the Conference given that Isco, Losada and Fran Vieites They are not there and it would be necessary to fill the positions of Rodri, already transferred, and William Carvalho, injured for a long time.

Betis will find out this Friday at noon their rival in the play off between Genk and Copenhagen. In the round of 16, Chelsea or Vitoria de Guimaraes will wait, the first two in the competition.