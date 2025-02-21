

02/21/2025



Updated at 4:45 p.m.





As much as the pass to the round of 16 of the Conference League was achieved, the Betis He did not leave good feelings in his defeat by the minimum against the Gent in the return of the tie of said continental competition that took place in Seville. It was difficult to digest for a good part of the fans the lack of play and ideas shown, which was also revealed in the absence of a scoring smell above, with clear occasions that were not materialized unlike previous occasions.

Fruit of that disappointing sensation that was breathed at the Benito Villamarín stadium also arises the usual discrepancies between the perception of the players and the press In some moments of the season. It happened last Thursday night with Aitor Ruibal, who relieved Sabaly during the final half hour of the contest, and who failed to turn the scoreboard that would end up uneven the visitor Archie Brown already in the end of the duel.

An Aitor passed through the mixed area that gave the face despite the defeat and showing his contradiction at the question of a partner, who questioned him if with this result the work that had been done so good after the resounding triumph before the real triumph was broken Society and in front of Gent himself in the first leg of the tie, to which Aitor replied: “It is rampant because you say it …”he said, while the journalist said that the score was also pointed out, with that final 0-1. Something that Catalan showed his disagreement.

“I remember saying that the feelings of the party have been good but not those of the scoreboard, if you want to cloud a little …” And Aitor spoke again: “Questions with that intention … are you going to let me speak?” I said, ”the latter apostilled in an exchange of perceptions that did not go to anymore.