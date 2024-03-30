It is Friday night in the La Riviera hall in Madrid and almost 2,000 people, most of them young people between 20 and 35 years old, chant “Let Txapote vote for you!” This is not a meeting of the far right, but rather a significantly different activity: a concert by Lendakaris Muertos, Navarrese punk myths. On stage, bassist Jokin 'Garaikoetxea' accompanies the screams with the melody of Seven Nation Armyby The White Stripes. The song they interrupted to make the joke is Sanchista and Jujanobelonging to the band's latest album, Very disgusting (almost) everything (Qué Mala Patria, 2024), in whose lyrics, written in the first person, they imagine themselves debating between giving their ballot to Arnaldo Otegi or Pedro Sánchez.

The concert, held last March 15, It's part of his current tour XX years giving (almost) everything, with which the Navarrese punk group commemorates the twentieth anniversary of its founding. In addition to presenting the songs from the new album, made up of 13 tracks that barely add up to 17 minutes – the song that gives the album its title lasts one second -, the band headed by the singer Aitor 'Ibarretxe' (Pamplona, ​​50 years old, stage name in honoring former lehendakaris) is currently touring the peninsula to review hymns that have made them a classic on the scene, such as ETA, leave some disco, Panda, Gora Spain either Kale borroka veterans. Songs with fast rhymes and even faster rhythms, with generally political content, marked by acidic and intelligent humor, which also encourages laughing at oneself.

Next year it will be the 20th of the publication of his debut album. Do they look very different than they did then? We have gotten older, we are older, but the essence remains. Other things have changed a lot, now for the better. When we made Lendakaris, each one had been with groups for about 15 years that had not eaten a penny. Lendakaris was a leap forward. We were no longer begging to play anywhere, but they were calling us from all over the place. People knew the songs. The biggest change is having become a successful group that pays per view, with everything that entails.

Do you remember how the project was born? To my brother Asier [’Agirre’] And it used to happen to us that, going to all kinds of concerts, punk, rock or any style, we would always get bored by the third song, unless we really liked the group. We were missing a bit of interaction and theatrics. So we set out to make the group we would like to see.

Lendakaris Muertos appeared at a time when national punk was in the doldrums. Why did your proposal catch on so quickly? I think because of the letters. It's not that we said anything different, we just said it differently. With the exception of Siniestro Total, all the classic punk groups, La Polla Records, Cicatriz… were groups with very serious lyrics. I really liked them, but it seemed like they were bitter! Our idea was to say the same thing from another point of view, taking away a little of the iron. We wanted to make a group that was also critical and demanding, but with humor, with which to have a good time.

For the new album and the tour, your brother Asier has returned, who left the band in 2013. What has his return meant? A group like ours doesn't really need two guitars, but with Iván [Karmona] We are very happy, it contributes a lot and we were not going to put one in to get the other out. We did like Iron Maiden, we added a guitar and that's it. I imagine it will sound more powerful. In the first stage of the group it was Asier and I, generally each one on his side. When we asked him to come back and he said no, we asked him to play us songs. It's what Dee Dee Ramone did when he left the Ramones, he was tired of touring but he continued writing, and the best Ramones songs are his. In the end Asier was encouraged to enter again. We composed the album at full speed. Our system is to book the studio within a month and a half and make the songs under pressure. We were a little rusty, but I think it turned out well.

Is it difficult to coexist in such a long-lasting project? In a group the dynamic is like that of a family, a couple or a group of friends. Especially with the topic of money. When money moves, disagreements arise. You have to be careful in everything, but hey, we are two sets of brothers besides Iván [el baterista Potxeta ‘Ardanza’ es hermano del bajista Jokin], so by force we took each other. It is also true that after so many years one gets to know others and knows where they are going to turn out, their good things and their bad things.

Many lyrics from the group, such as This is not punk either Neither yes nor no nor quite the opposite, they talk about how hard it is to be a purist. At a principle level, have you had to accept contradictions in your career? Clear. At a certain point, decisions had to be made. What always changes everything is money. If you want to play depending on what places, you have to accept certain things that you may not agree with. When you make those kinds of decisions, there are things you have to leave behind. We decided to continue with the career we have had knowing that criticism was going to rain down on us, but we did what we wanted to do. Nobody forced us. It's not something we did just for the money either. In our early years, many groups of us were labeled sellouts. But the thing is that even if you signed for an independent record label, in our case a record label from Pamplona, ​​they made you appear as if you had signed for Universal or Sony. Currently we have made our own record label, and the reality is that we are still independent. I think the path we chose was the right one.

Lendakaris' penultimate album began with a cut, Lost callwhere his answering machine served town halls and Viña Rock, but not the gaztetxes. How much of a joke is there in that? If you see our list of concerts, it is true that there are few social centers, if not none. But we do play in gaztetxes in Euskadi or Navarra. Quite a few years ago we were in a squatted social center in Madrid and we had a very bad experience, so we decided that there was no more playing like that, without security. In the north we do.

What does the “almost” of your new album allude to, Very disgusting (almost) everything? It's a kind of asterisk to say that we are not completely bitter. There's always hope. I am often asked what I hate the most, and I really don't hate anything. We can be critical or tend to exaggerate, but I do not live in hatred. I know that it is the speech that any one will have coach, It is bad to live in hatred, but it is true. Many things disgust us, but there are also many things that do not disgust us. We like to enjoy life just like everyone else. Or almost everyone.

The band, in a promotional photo of the tour Galder Izagirre

In rabbit bleach They joke about wanting to change the world without getting their hands dirty, like in their day with 15-M in The sickle and the Martini. Do they have little confidence in youth? Don't believe it, huh? As people get older and have children, they tend to criticize what is new. It is natural. Parents will always criticize the music their children listen to, the strange thing would be if they liked it. For this reason, it is said that before there was more fighting. I don't know if it is like that. When I was young, there were some struggles that were there, but feminism did not have the same strength. A lot of progress has been made since then. It has also gone backwards, but because of the reaction against it. People are more aware. I am not disenchanted with youth, far from it.

They also dedicate a song to the Titan submersible. His previous EP, Fear of a flat planet, was about the coronavirus. Do you like that his satires function as period portraits? I would love to do the daily exercise of watching a news story on TV and the next day releasing a song about that news. Surely there is already a rapper doing that. I have never regretted it or had the impression that a song became obsolete. Well, we did one on MySpace that maybe yes. Who would have imagined then that MySpace would fall!

Have you already been able to speak with Pablo Echenique about the song they have named after him? The truth is, no. We heard from him that he liked the song, but we haven't spoken directly yet. The first time I tried to contact him coincided with the whole Podemos movement, when they left Sumar. I don't know if he's still involved in politics at those levels, if he got that or he just didn't feel like it. But hey, we did our best to talk to him, I wanted to show him the song first. There were really two songs, then came a second part in which Pablo had to say a phrase and with that another song began. The same for the next album we achieved it.

Is your parallel project in Basque Aberri Txarrak still alive? It is rather stopped, because there is not much time and we are each working on our projects. I would like to do things with the Aberri again. We started it because it had some songs in Basque, I am bilingual and I speak it most of the time. I felt like it and that's why I don't rule out continuing with the band, or doing other things in Basque. It is an important portion of my life and my culture.

