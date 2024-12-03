

12/03/2024



The bad moment that Real Betis is going through is leading to normally different things happening on a day-to-day basis, but all teams do them to try to change the dynamics that are negative at that time. From the message from the sports director of professional football, Manu Fajardo, to the conspiracy that has been brewing practically since the end of Sunday’s clash at the Reale Arena against Real Sociedad, passing through the messages of some players on social networks.

It happened this Tuesday afternoon with Aitor. The Catalan is one of the captains of the green and white first team and before returning to his homeland to play against Sant Andreu in the second round match of the Copa del Rey, he has raised his voice. He has done it in his personal account instagram.

«I’m not lying to you if I tell you how screwed I am because of this bad streak. But I don’t want to hide it either, that’s why I put this message. This is football. We have to continue and be united to finish the year as best as possible. There’s a lot left. Looking forward to tomorrow, let’s go @realbetisbalompie»wrote the one from Sallent.

Furthermore, in training this Tuesday before traveling to Barcelona in the afternoon to play tomorrow at the Narcís Sala in Barcelona against Sant Andreu, another captain, Marc Bartra, spoke in front of the coaching staff and all his teammates. and also Pellegrini’s assistant, Rubén Cousillas. The bad moment needs a reaction as soon as possible and Betis has to find it this week in the Copa del Rey against a Second RFEF team and this weekend in LaLiga against an entire Barcelona team at the Villamarín.