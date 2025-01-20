Aitor Ariño, one of the emblems of Barça handball, will leave the Blaugrana entity on June 30 when his contract ends. The 32-year-old left winger came to the youth ranks when he was 12 in the summer of 2004 and, after 21 years, he has won a whopping 72 titles, becoming the most successful culé player in the history of the section. Among his achievements, his 13 Asobal League trophies, five Champions League trophies and eleven Copas del Rey stand out, an accumulation that may increase in his last year in the team coached by Antonio Carlos Ortega.

The opportunity to debut in the first team came on February 6, 2010 in a league match against Cangas, a match in which Ariño began his career at the Palau in the best way with four goals scored. The winger alternated between the reserve team and the first team until his definitive arrival in the top category in the 2013-2014 season.

Ariño’s assessment of his time at Barça is clearly positive. “After 20 seasons, a stage closes. An unbeatable stage in which I have achieved more than I would have dreamed of. But before closing this dream of so many years, I want to help the team and the club to achieve the maximum possible titles,” Ariño explained to the Barça media.





In the same way, the culé left winger will maintain his deep feeling for the Catalan club forever. “Continuing to give everything is my way of giving back everything I have received during these years. My time as a player is over, but I will always continue to be a player,” concluded Ariño, who will sign until the summer of 2028 for Füchse Berlin, one of the great European projects with a view to seeking the Champions League title.