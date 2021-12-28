Chinese car manufacturers are expanding their offer of electric vehicles, with the desire of many brands to enter not only the domestic market but also in Europe, increasing competition among EVs. The game could also participate Aito M5, the new SUV that Huawei and Seres have launched as the progenitor of a new brand that will be used to market a new range of cars that will arrive in China in 2022. It is an electric SUV with Range Extender that will first be launched in the Asian country but which cannot be excluded in a second moment to be proposed also in the Old Continent, perhaps through a different badge.

Huawei and Seres have already unveiled some news of their partnership at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021, including the SF5 Seres. But now a new brand has been launched, the Aito brand, which stands for “Adding Intelligence to Auto”. The new SUV is an evolution of the Seres SF5, already on sale in Spain under the name DFSK Seres SF5. The Aito M5 has its own stylistic language, with a specific design on the front and rear. The Chinese SUV has the typical proportions of a D-segment model, with a wheelbase of 2.88 meters and a length of 4.77 meters, 70 millimeters longer than the SF5. At the front you can see the boomerang optical signature, with jagged LEDs while the rear light clusters that occupy the entire tailgate, a reference to the Porsche Macan which also inspired the sides.

The interior of the M5 is very spacious and bright: here it stands out the 15.6-inch touch screen of the infotainment system, equipped with Huawei operating system. Behind the steering wheel, on the other hand, is a 10.4-inch digital instrument panel, while the raised central tunnel is hollow. It should be noted that among the safety and driver assistance systems the Aito M5 is equipped with there is also a camera for monitoring the driver which has been placed on the left pillar. The Aito M5 will be offered with two versions of the ‘DriveOne’ propulsion system, rear-wheel drive with a 204hp maximum power electric motor and all-wheel drive with a second 224hp electric motor at the front for a maximum total power of 428hp. Aito has also thought of a high performance version called Performance which should have a total output of 496 HP. The M5 will be equipped with a Range Extender, with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 125 hp that will serve as a generator to recharge the 40 kWh battery pack. In this way, the autonomy will be around 1,195 kilometers.