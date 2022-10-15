By

The common mortals retire once, as a general rule at least in Spain, at 65 years of age. There are those who extend their working life a little longer, there are those who never retire, but it is difficult to find someone who retires more than once. And that has been Aito Garcia Renesestoday coach of Bàsquet Girona and one of the most successful and recognized coaches in Spanish basketball, who has not been able to resist every time he has been called for a new adventure. He threatened to end his career when he left Gran Canaria, he took a sabbatical year after his time in Germany, but there it continues, at the foot of the canyon. At 75 years old, he turns 76 in December, his legend continues to grow. A legend that has led him to enter the Hall of Fame.

Aíto’s history on the bench comes from far away and his impact on Spanish basketball is evident. He made his debut, without going any further, three legends such as Pau Gasol, Rudy Fernández or Juan Carlos Navarro. It was Aíto who also sat on the bench in Beijing, in 2008, in what is probably the most memorable basketball game ever played outside the United States. A Spain-USA that decided a gold, and a more than worthy silver, in a tremendous final. His are the innovations in defensive pressure systems (the famous ‘Karate press’) and he continues to bet on team basketball, with an inside game, far from today’s standards.

Aíto was a pioneer in his field, a revolutionarywhose first contribution was hung in more than 30 pavilions throughout the Spanish geography: the first electronic scoreboards bore his signature. A telecommunications student while playing for Barcelona, ​​he carried out a project that modified those imported from the United States to make them much cheaper. This is how they spread throughout Spain, changing national basketball: they began to play with a shot clock on many more courts.

But the greatest impact on Spanish basketball was undoubtedly from the benches. It started in 1973 when he took charge of the Círcol Católic de Badalona, also known as Cotonificio for sponsorship reasons, leading the modest club from Badalona to one of its most successful stages. He changed teams but not cities in 1983, to train Joventut in the first stage before signing for Barça: between 1985 and 2001 he was coach and director of the section. He returned to Badalona (2003-2008) before training Unicaja, CB Sevilla and Gran Canaria. In all these years he has become the fourth national coach who treasures the most titles: nine leagues, one Recopa, two Korac Cup, one ULEB Cup and one Eurocup. He also won five Copas del Rey. The only but in his career, the Euroleague. Despite reaching the Final Four six times at the hands of Barça, he did not win any.

Aíto’s career, however, did not end in Spain. After more than four decades on the Spanish bench, he joined the ranks of Alba Berlin, also adding to his track record. From the first season, Alba was a fixture in the finals of the tournaments it played and, after two seasons, the titles began to arrive. After a sabbatical year, he signed for Girona.

His role in the National Team was also important, reaping the aforementioned silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. With one of the most talented teams that Spain has ever had, they stood up to the almighty United States team, which played that tournament with all the figures of the NBA. A silver with a hint of gold, in a final to remember, which also bore his stamp.

A career, after all, within the reach of very few coaches. Evolving, changing, adapting are the qualities that allow a coach to survive in an environment as competitive as professional basketball. And not just survive, but succeed. The legend of Aíto, a coach who undoubtedly deserved to be part of the Hall of Fame, is not over yet. He still has at least one page to write in Girona.