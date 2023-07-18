Cooking is a lot of routine. That’s why robots sometimes take over the work in the kitchen. If you order your meal at Aitme stations, you only have to deal with machines.

ulli silently takes the order. Then he monotonously starts collecting the ingredients one by one in a pot with one arm, in order to then heat them up. Five minutes later he carelessly dumps the finished dish into a cardboard bowl and wordlessly pushes the food to the customer. He takes the Lentil Chicken Curry and leaves without saying anything. Such scenes are observed more frequently in the foyer of the Ullsteinhaus in Berlin. Nevertheless, the guests are satisfied with the service and come back.

The cook is a robot made by Aitme and employed by Aramark. He didn’t get a name from his parents, so we called him Ulli. Aramark, which has the largest market share for catering and gastronomy services in Germany, actually wanted to have its guests greeted by people in a restaurant. But the opening was delayed, so a temporary alternative was sought, which could also have been from companies like Goodbytz, Remyrobotics or Cooke also let robots loose on the food.