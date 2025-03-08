It was foreseeable that the documentary ‘metamorphosis’ of Aitana In Netflix I was going to run ink rivers. Both the artist and her GTS managment team led by Narcís Rebollo and the platform are very happy with the result. “It is not a publirreportaje, the idea is 24 hours with Aitana, there was no premeditated script but the things that happen to an artist of his age see,” they assure this newspaper.

One of the most outstanding inconsistencies of the documentary is the continuous claim made by the artist of his anonymity, however, he has no qualms to show and talk about his ex -partner, the Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra. “There is nothing focused on his personal life, that Yatra appears is a coincidence because they were working in Akureyri, a musical theme they did together,” these same sources clarify. The truth is that the artist jokes that when the documentary is seen, they are probably no longer together and shows the difficulty of putting both agendas to be able to see, even once a month. One of the reasons why the relationship between the two did not work, although there were a couple of opportunities. In addition to love, Aitana nakes her fears and reveals a hypochondria that martyr since childhood and a stress for being the number one in the music that demolished her to depression. «It is something that I have inside and I fight it every day. I’m afraid to die for my parents, ”confesses the 25 -year -old artist in her documentary.

If the content raises controversy, even more the decision to change representatives a few days after the premiere of the audiovisual product. Nuria Andreuhis manager who appears in many ‘metamorphosis’ scenes has been replaced by Miki Toránwith which he has already been seen at the airport taking a flight. A decision that some claimed had taken Cosme ocañaAitana’s father. Nothing is further from reality. From GTS Management they explain to this newspaper that they were the ones who hired Nuria Andreu a year ago and that after this time there were things that wanted to change; And taking advantage of the beginning of a new stage of the artist was the perfect moment. They deny that Aitana’s father has had anything to do with this or any of the decisions, quite the opposite, praise that he always remembers in favor of the work. They highlight the professionalism of Nuria Andreu, who has worked years ago with some Sony Music artists and for six months with the singer Rosalia. They feel that their cessation has been so media since it is not usually normal.

Miki Torán, a telecommunications engineer is not a rookie in this of the music industry, since as he says in a LinkedIn profile: «Music has always been more than a passion for me. That is why I feel very lucky to do this to make a living! I am passionate and I am curious about all aspects of entertainment marketing ». He worked at Warner Music and for a few years he was signed by Narcís Rebollo to work in his GTS Management division.









Aitana does not want to give pity in her documentary, she wants to continue concentrating on her musical career that more and more effort. Her team and her family support her and are aware that it is impossible for everyone to like, but for now the figures speak of a “product ‘of success in both in Netflix and on the tours.