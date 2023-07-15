Aitana was six years old and wanted to be a dancer. This Monday she was admitted to hospital number 18 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo, for a case of severe dengue. Around 10:30 p.m., while she was being transferred on a stretcher to another area of ​​the hospital, the girl died in the elevator. Apparently, the elevator started to go up when the gurney with the patient had not yet fully entered, so she was trapped in the pressure of the elevator and the wall. The company responsible for the elevators has accumulated 27 public contracts since 2019 with the IMSS. The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has announced this Friday that it assumes the investigation of the death. Meanwhile, her case has exposed the deep deficiencies facing public health in Mexico.

At Aitana’s funeral, in Tinum, a small town in Yucatán, her schoolmates called the roll calling her name out loud. The death of the girl has shaken the country and has shown the precariousness of public hospitals. The institution headed by Zoe Robledo has disclaimed responsibility for the event and has pointed to the company in charge of its maintenance, Soluciones Integrales de Transportación Vertical en México (Sitravem). However, some IMSS 18 workers have assured that the elevators have been failing for years. For now, the hospital has removed the people responsible for maintenance from office while the investigation lasts.

Zoé Robledo in Mexico City, on June 20. Luis Barron (Getty Images)

The director of the IMSS has explained that a few hours before the death, errors in the operation of the elevator had been reported. “A technician from this company came to the hospital at 4:00 p.m. This technician left at 5:43 p.m. without leaving any notification, no restrictive signage for the use of the elevator due to a malfunction, ”explained Robledo, who has announced that the IMSS has filed a criminal complaint against the company. “Our commitment is focused on helping to ensure that the investigation is expeditious and transparent so that there is no impunity. And also in reviewing and perfecting all the procedures to guarantee that an event like this never happens again ”, he added.

Sitravem is a company created in 2018 and that since then has received 27 contracts for the maintenance of IMSS elevators for a value of more than 31 million pesos (about 1.8 million dollars). The company won its first public contract just a few months after it was established: it was from January to December 2019 for 3.2 million pesos for equipment in hospitals in Mexico City, as this newspaper has been able to review. It was delivered through the so-called invitation to three people, a procedure by which the institution conducts a market study and invites three providers to compete and present their proposals. A large number of these services have been contracted for the IMSS of Jalisco, from 2.7 million pesos in 2021 to 4.3 million in various contracts in 2022. Sitravem has also been a provider in Durango, Aguascalientes or Puebla. The company has not yet made a statement and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has assured that it will be investigated.

Beyond Aitana’s death, it is not the first time that IMSS hospitals have been associated with all kinds of supply problems and facilities in deplorable conditions. A few months ago, IMSS workers at the General Hospital of Subzone number 33 in San Andrés Tuxtla, Veracruz, captured with their cell phones how it was flooded by heavy rains and the patients had to be transferred. Not having, for example, spare energy plants caused the death of 16 patients in 2021 at the Tula de Allende IMSS, in Hidalgo, when the river overflowed its banks and flooded the first floors of the hospital, including the hospital room. generators. In the midst of the covid pandemic, 16 patients connected to a respirator due to complications of the disease died within hours without anyone being able to rescue them.

In April of this year, the Siglo XXI Medical Center in Mexico City, one of the crown jewels of the IMSS in the country, was also at the center of the controversy when a group of doctors had to stop an intervention in the middle of the operating room. because the ceiling was full of a plague of worms that fell on the patient they were operating on.

