It’s only been three years of celebrating it, but the new classic is here to stay. 38,707 spectators attended the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic to witness the last duel of what is sure to be a rivalry for the ages. Barcelona reinforced its leadership in League F by maintaining its total of victories after nine games after passing Real Madrid (5-0).

The Blaugrana went to the match with the absence of double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, which added to the absences of Rolfö, Jana, Bruna and Irene Paredes, while Real Madrid appeared without Caroline Weir and Carla Camacho, both with long-term injuries.

Jonathan Giraldéz, Barça coach, opted for Engen in defense and placed Mariona Caldentey in the false nine position although he was changing places with Salma Paralluelo throughout the match, for his part Alberto Toril, Madrid coach, left Zamora out of the eleven drawing the classic 4-2-3-1 with Brunn up front to try to unbalance the Blaugrana defense.

Madrid began the match trying to have control, surprising the culés with a few first minutes of dominance, but the surprise lasted until the brand new winner of the Ballon d’Or put on her work overalls. Aitana Bonmatí multiplied during the first part of the match, she was everywhere, stealing, assisting and pressing. The midfielder was the conductor of a Barcelona team that continues to function as a well-oiled goal-scoring machine.

Barcelona Cata Coll; Lucy Bronze, Ingrid Engen, Mapi León, Ona Batlle (Corrales, min. 87); Aitana Bonmatí, Keira Walsh, Patri Guijarro (Marta Torrejón, min. 71); Graham Hansen (Vicky López, min 87), Salma Paralluelo (Esmee, min. 70) and Mariona Caldentey (Pina, min. 77). 5 – 0 real Madrid Misa Rodríguez, Oihane, Ivana Andrés, Kathellen, Carmona; Tere Abelleira (Claudia Zornoza, min.46), Sandie Toletti; Athenea (Svava, min. 67), Hayley Raso (Feller, min. 46) and Linda Caicedo (Moller; Bruun (Maite Oroz, min.46). Goals

1-0: Aitana Bonmatí (min. 18); 2-0: Graham Hansen (min. 43); 3-0: Mariona Caldentey (min. 46); 4-0: Claudia Pina (min. 90+1); 5-0: Vicky López (min. 90+3).

referee

Eugenia Gil Soriano (Galician Committee). He showed a yellow card to Marta Torrejón (min.78).

Incidents

Match of the ninth day of League F played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium before 38,707 spectators.

Barça’s first goal was not long in coming, and in a connection between Hansen and Aitana herself, the world champion ended up sending the ball to the back of the net in one of her classic movements: turn on the front, and with her left foot to the long pole putting it away from Misa’s reach. From that moment, Real Madrid, which was well planted in the game, completely blurred, becoming a Blaugrana monologue.

Aitana first with a ball to the post after a great collective play, Salma shortly after with a great individual run that missed her by centimeters, and an unleashed Hansen who sent a ball to the crossbar before missing another chance into an empty goal, were some of the options that Barcelona had before this time yes, the Norwegian attacker hunted down a rebound from another ball to Salma’s post and pierced Misa’s goal with a close shot.

With Madrid affected and without a response to the constant Blaugrana attacks, Mariona Caldentey took advantage of a rebound after a corner kick to score a great goal that left the score 3-0 at half-time and with the feeling that there could have been many more.

No options for Real Madrid



Toril knew that he needed to change something for the second half, so he made three changes in the intermission, bringing on Feller, Oroz and Zornoza. However, the second half began just as the first had ended, with a ball leaked to Salma that was a headache for the Madrid defense that ended in a one-on-one that Misa brilliantly resolved with a great save with the foot. The merengue goalkeeper was being the best player on her team, which made clear how critical Madrid’s situation was.

Aitana Bonmatí continued to demonstrate why she is the best player in the world today, leaving a ball for Salma that missed by centimeters again. Madrid tried to find itself in the game, introducing Svava for an Athenea that had not had the best day of its career, but all the white team’s attempts to go out towards the opposite field were frustrated by a Blaugrana defense where Mapi León and Ona Battle were excellent.

Brugts, Marta Torrejón and Claudia Pina entered the field for a Blaugrana side that, although it continued to dominate the match, seemed to have taken its foot off the accelerator. Unfortunately for all lovers of good football, in one of Real Madrid’s few attacks, the brand new Golden Girl winner, Linda Caicedo, left the field injured in tears.

Already in stoppage time, Aitana Bonmatí invented another dream play to give the ball to Claudia Pina who scored the team’s fourth goal, and just a minute later Vicky Lopez would do the little hand with which she would put the last nail in the coffin of a Real Madrid still does not have the level to compete at the same level as the Blaugrana team, who even without some of their best players, have shown why they are currently the best team in the world.