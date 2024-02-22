Aitana is these days enjoying the shows at Milan Fashion Week, where Italian luxury brands are presenting their proposals for the upcoming fall-winter 2024. The Spanish singer has been seen at the Roberto Cavalli show with a semi-transparent slip dress with gold velvet embroidery. The Catalan combined it with a branded bag and with her hair down.

Roberto Cavalli RTW Fall 2024 – Front Row WWD (WWD via Getty Images)

It is not the only 'look' with which he has surprised us in Milan. For the Fendi show, Aitana opted for a completely different style, more 'sporty' and even perfect for going to the office. It is a yellow turtleneck sweater combined with a brown leather jacket and gray suit pants. Sandals of the same shade of yellow and sunglasses completed her bet. In the 'front row' of the show she sat alongside other international stars such as actress Jessica Biel and model Amber Valleta.

Aitana Ocaña in the front row of the Fendi show. Jacopo M. Raule (Getty Images for Fendi)

Lately, Aitana has become a muse of Italian fashion. In addition to her with Fendi and Cavalli, the singer has collaborated with Versace, a brand that she trusted to attend the Goya 2021 and that she has worn for several important professional occasions. The love affair between the Spanish star and Italian designers is already a confirmed fact and it is possible that we will see her supporting more brands this week.

Since he left Triumph operation, six years ago, he filled stadiums, accumulated platinum records—both in Spain and Latin America—and transformed everything he touched into gold. In an interview with S Fashion, Aitana reflected on what for her is the secret of her success. “I try to be myself at all times and I suppose that if they connect with me it is because they see me as normal. I try to be real, be what I am. The public is very wise and realizes who is real and who is not.”

Aitana at the Fendi show. Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images for Fendi)