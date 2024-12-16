This Sunday, Party released information about Aitana. According to the Telecinco program, the Catalan singer, who had been caught entering a beauty clinic in Madrid, she had touched up her lips.

Just as the space ensured, this It would not be the first time that the artist had undergone a touch-up.so, with the help of a doctor, they analyzed the changes that the artist who emerged from O.T..

According to the professional, Aitana ”has only done her lips”denying that the singer has had any more touch-ups done on her face. “It gives me the impression that she has had her lips done. It is true that it is normal that just when she has had it done the lips are much more swollen than what will be left, so there is no need to be alarmed, they are normal lips after having had a puncture,” he explained live.

Information that, shortly after, the same artist reacted through X, denying that she had undergone any type of intervention aesthetics. “That place is where I’m going to pluck my eyebrows, but good try“, wrote the singer late on Sunday night.

“I answer because you are already very heavy with the subject. I haven’t done anything (or punctured anything) to my face“Holy God,” Aitana said.