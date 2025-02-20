02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 02: 44h.





Since he jumped to the meteoric way after passing through ‘Operation Triunfo’ In 2017, Aitana He has been getting used to being in the candlestick. However, the singer monopolizes these most starting days of the usual on the occasion of the Netflix premiere of her own docuserie, ‘metamorphosis’. The interpreter of ‘Mon amour ‘ It opens on the channel in the documentary about issues that it usually maintains in its privacy, such as the fear of death or its until now unknown fight against depression.

In full promotion of the series, Aitana I couldn’t stop visiting ‘La Revuelta’ Already your good friend David Broncano, Who gave a cup with a message: ‘To remember your friend Aitana‘. «We are friends, but it is a heavy one. We are almost never. I write to stay and you can never … we come to throw things on the face, ”joked the guest.

During his passage through the program there was no lack of laughter, good vibes and even confidences about his sentimental situation. “I am used to having a boyfriend and there are things that are real.”

Aitana’s struggle against hypochondria and depression

However, this Wednesday, February 19, which is according to Broncano “one of the biggest music stars in Spanish current mental through your own experience.









In relation to the documentary, the artist talked about her fight against depression and how last year begins “a little bad and ends fatal.” «The reality of my life is that I can complain little. But it is true that sometimes you do not know very well why you get up sad every day and you are crying all the time. You go to the psychiatrist and tell you ‘you have depression’, and that is what happened to me, ”he was sincere.

“I have come to be having dinner with my family and think” this is the last dinner with my family “” Hypochondria is a psychiatric disorder and is mentioned very lightly sometimes but people who really suffer really badly. #Larevuelta @Aitanax pic.twitter.com/sx6wcooyxe – The revolt (@larevuelta_tve) Februry 19, 2025

But in addition, he revealed that he suffers from another mental health problem. «I am hypochondriaca, maximum extreme level, which I did not know before. I am treating it now. In the document I realized that I was going the clamp and I was not aware, ”he confessed. I started realizing that all the amount of diseases that I thought I had was not normal. I have spoken it in therapy. I have come to be having dinner with my family and think ‘this is the last dinner with my family’ ».