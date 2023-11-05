We met 28 years ago, in 1995, a great year for the interviewee, in which she presented the films A walk on clouds, word of mouth and the television series The Regent and established herself as one of the most respected actresses in the country. I show you the result of that first interview between the two: a cover of The weekly country with an impressive photo of her, by Jordi Socías, in which she appears splendor with a headscarf tied to her chin in the style of Italian divas. Smile. Of course he remembered her. That year, those works, that cover, meant a before and after in her career.

What’s new, Aitana?

Well, there is a woman who is about to turn 55, who has walked a lot and continues to walk in life and work, who continues to have vertigo and wants to be a better actress every day, I am not satisfied.

Then, at 27 years old, he said that he was beginning to feel the weight of maturity. Was he always this precocious?

If the truth. I feel very tender about that young Aitana trying to give the image of a well-furnished head. I’ve spent half my life trying to prove that she was a better actress than a cute girl.

Her friend Maribel Verdú He says that she, perhaps, was the pretty girl from the town of the group of actresses your age, but that you were the beauty chic.

Oh, Maribel. I would have liked to be more of the people on some occasion. That thing of mine supposedly chic It has been a bit of a handicap and a bit of a bummer. I took that pressure off 15 years ago, when I started having a solid theater career. There the second Aitana was born. In the theater beauty doesn’t matter.

Did theater take the pressure off you?

Theater gives you another pressure. On stage I feel in danger of death: it takes my life and gives it to me. Bring out the bug inside me. I, who seem like such a good girl, have the revenge of the theater. There I become a wild beast.

Carry a alien inside?

Absolutely. In the cinema he hasn’t given me so many opportunities to take him out for a walk. Other actresses, what do I know, Victoria Abril, an incredible beauty, can play a duchess and a haberdashery in The Lute. They haven’t left me with so much spectrum: it’s something that doesn’t depend on you, but on the perspective of others. So the theater compensates me. That’s why, in movies, I try to choose characters that allow me to get it out.

In the film Let no one sleep, plays a theater producer who steals her story from a taxi driver, Malena Alterio. Are you so vampire?

The creators, although it is ugly that I call myself that, are a bit of vampires. Right now, here, you are observing me to reflect on me later in the interview, and I am observing you, and the man who drinks that coffee in front, unconsciously, and all that remains in the storehouse of experiences of the one who later scene shot. I live from observation. That’s why I like to stand with my back covered, to look without being looked at or, at least, knowing who’s looking.

But they recognize you.

Yes, but don’t think that much. I always take the subway and, sometimes, they tell me that I look a lot like an actress. I humor them and keep quiet.

How many Aitanas are named after you?

Well, as you know, I am named after Aitana Alberti, the daughter of the poet Rafael, who was my godmother. But yes, until then there were very few Aitanas in Spain, and now there are many, so I will have some blame for all that.

However, his daughter is called Bruna.

Of course, because she is her, not me. I see naming your children as a very strange thing. It’s as if one of my sons had turned out to be an aeronautical engineer, which was great, but it would have been exotic. My daughter wants to be an actress and I am delighted because I cannot conceive of a more beautiful profession.

Speaking of children, what’s new in your life behind closed doors?

Well, there have also been moves. I separated three years ago, my eldest son was emancipated two years ago, at 20. I live hand in hand with my daughter, who is 19, almost like two roommates and it is, really, a very different stage. You even notice how the endorphins of the mothering They go down, and with menopause, too, but on the other hand there is also something about now it’s my turn.

Like in the song Baby? According to those accounts, she has been flying alone for a couple of years now.

Yes, but I’m still tapping the nest. I have not yet completed the grief that a separation entails after 22 years of relationship, no matter how agreeable the breakup was. She thought the duel was shorter and easier. I am shedding my skin and I feel like I am a chrysalis in metamorphosis that has not yet finished making the complete transformation.

And do you like that third Aitana?

Well, I would like to have a little more inner peace that I don’t have yet. I enjoy curling up on the couch, so I don’t stop, and sometimes I forget to breathe. Everything hurts and I stay stiff. I have come to think that I have fibromyalgia, but it is just anxiety, a lot of anxiety.

Aitana Sánchez Gijón, in the library of the Ateneo de Madrid. bernardo perez

Let’s go back to the theater, and its alien. What did you take away from acting hand in hand with Mario Vargas Llosa?

Phew. Having something like this happen to you is a privilege. He won the Nobel in the middle of all that. Having Mario by your side, as a beginner actor, wanting to learn your craft, with that humility and rejuvenation that you could see in him, fulfilling a dream, was wonderful. Now I think about it and say, damn, I had the nerve to correct a Nobel Prize winner. We put on some big numbers… But he, disciplined, came the next day with the text of him mutilating him if necessary.

And you, do you allow yourself to be molded by directors?

Overall: I work from the inside out, from the outside in, it depends on the director in front of you. I adapt and I enjoy changing the way I work. Furthermore, I have had to pull myself out of the fire alone many times. There are directors who don’t know how to direct actors.

There, there, making friends.

I’m not saying all of them, but many, they don’t have the subtlety or the ability to direct actors, hundreds of actors will have told you that.

No, but maybe because they are more diplomatic. And you, are you tempted to direct?

I couldn’t, I don’t have that talent, I don’t have a look, I don’t feel the need to tell stories. I am only an instrument of others, that is why I try to embark on projects that move me, because, as an actress, I feel like I am starting each day.

Some strong will have…

Risk capacity, trust: I trust others a lot, I am very disciplined and I contribute a lot. It seems like I’m selling myself, like Bette Davis: “55-year-old actress offers herself…”, hahaha.

And out there, what causes remove it?

I am outraged and greatly disturbed by the issue of cultural censorship that we are experiencing again. It seems like very dangerous stupidity to me. That’s where I move. Also for feminism.

He has a very long career and started very young. Have you suffered sexual harassment?

Yes, let’s say that I have not had any very serious or violent episode, but I have had a drip fine.

And how did he cope with that drip?

Well, bad. It’s happened to me twice. Once, at a festival abroad, a well-known director was banging on my hotel door all night and, the next day, at the airport, he kissed me on the mouth in front of everyone, as if to show: ‘I’ll love it.’ I fucked, like a trophy. And a French actor, in Acapulco, did exactly the same thing to me. I should have slapped them

Why didn’t he hit it?

Well, not to put them in evidence, it seemed so ridiculous and so childish to me… That’s why I think the story is fabulous. It’s over of the soccer players. I don’t think it will happen to me at this point, but if it did, I would tell the slimy guy that he is being an asshole.

Why do you say it wouldn’t happen to you now? Has she become invisible?

The passage of time continues to be crueler to women, we are gaining spaces, roles, interesting characters, women in direction and production, but the camera continues to prefer young people.

The fact that you are advertising beauty creams right now is an encouraging fact.

Yes, also I have never touched my face, nor am I going to touch it. I do my treatments, but I’m not going to get fillers or surgery. There is also a kind of militancy in that. And it’s not easy. It is not easy to age on screen due to that dictatorship of eternally smooth skin. It is a strong pressure, but I have never considered it as a possibility.

Out of bravery or out of fear?

I don’t know if bravery. I like the beauty of the passage of time. I like the mature person I have become. I want to be an old lady, like Angela [Molina]like Geraldine [Chaplin]like Charlotte [Rampling]. I wish I looked like them. I would like to have that face that tells things.

‘LET NOBODY SLEEP’ It is the title of the film, based on the book by Juan José Millás that Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (Rome, 55 years old today, November 5, 2023) premieres this month with Malena Alterio. In it, the actress, who began acting at the age of eight, plays a theater producer who strikes up a friendship with a taxi driver, played by Malena Alterio, whom she ends up stealing the story of his life to write a theatrical performance. The theater, Aitana confesses in this interview, is the space where she takes out the inner genius that cinema has spared her from showing for many years, dazzled, perhaps by her external beauty. Next year, she will step into the shoes of ‘The Mother’, by Florian Zeller, in the theater, a performance that, due to the vital moment she is going through, especially moves her. Her practices are homemade.

