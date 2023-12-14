By

On January 18, 1998, a girl with a special talent came into the world. A little girl who was born dreaming of becoming a professional in soccer, her great passion, and she has achieved it. Aitana Bonmatí is now the new world queen. Once again a Spanish woman was crowned the best player on the planet. And she has no shortage of reasons. Rather, they are left over. 2023 is being Aitana's year, both with Barcelona and the National Team. After 25 years of work and struggle, Sant Pere de Ribes is reaping the fruits.

She already does it individually, although she is the first to recognize that without her colleagues it would not have been possible. “I want to share it with my team, it would not be possible without your work,” she said with a broken voice when she raised that Ballon d'Or at the Chatelet theater in Paris. “Being at the biggest gala in world football is a dream for me and, although I am a discreet person, it is something unique. “I remember when I saw her on television, admiring Messi… I am left speechless.” But it is not the only award that she has just won. She also received the UEFA award for best player, the Golden Globe and she is the top candidate for The Best. Of course, AS couldn't help but join that list.

Sacrifice

From those beginnings in the streets of his town to conquering the world with his football. Aitana was always clear about it, she was born with a ball attached to her foot. He wasn't even walking easily, but he was already hitting the ball with his right leg.. With that passion he grew over the years and naturally began to share soccer fields with the boys. Both at her school and at CF Cubelles, until his talent reached the ears of Barça, which at that time was already betting on the women's section.

“Being at the biggest gala in world football is a dream, although I am a discreet person, it is something unique” Aitana

The club's scouts put her to the test and she passed with flying colors the first time. It was in the Tárrega children's tournament. It was the first time that she wore the Blaugrana shirt and she finished as the best player. His signing for Barça was immediate. At only 15 years old, she was key to the Youth League title, being named “revelation player.” Her promotion to B was inevitable and precocious., but always assumed by her naturally. Her talent was something innate, her perseverance and sacrifice, a trademark of the house.

In 2016 he made his debut with the first team and never left. In this case, Aitana was always able to stay on the team of her heart, Alexia, Pina, Ona did not have that fortune… They had to leave to be recognized years later and return home. Aitana -made in La Masía- is today a technical and skilled midfielder, with magnificent ball control and a privileged vision of the game.

“Aitana is a soccer player with whom I am completely in love” Guardiola

“Aitana is a soccer player who I am completely in love with the way she plays. She would say that she is like the Iniesta of women's soccer. The current Barça team has had an incredible impact,” were the words of Pep Guardiola, one of its references.

“I feel very proud to have been born on the same day as Guardiola, January 18. He is an idol for me. I didn't see him play, but I did see the glorious time he gave us at Barça with Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets or Messi. Those years were some of the happiest of my life, and for a person like Guardiola to praise you and On top of that, I compared you to Iniesta, who is my favorite player along with Xavi, Messi and company… He's unique,” she admitted excitedly after receiving her first Ballon d'Or. Curious, because now it is Xavi, Iniesta and company who admire her. They boast of being a gamer.

Miss MVP

Aitana's thing is not just the Ballon d'Or, it is much more. A scary season. League, Super Cup and Champions League title with Barcelona, ​​being the most outstanding footballer. She already baptized as Miss MVP: She achieved this individual distinction both in the Super Cup (she scored two great goals) and in the Champions League, best player after finishing the campaign. And of course, World Cup Ballon d'Or, in which he was one of the key pieces for La Roja to win the world cup for the first time. His magical dribbles in the area will remain for eternity, with the same coolness whether Switzerland, Sweden or England face us and it is the World Cup final.

In the Euro Cup, a year before, Aitana took the lead for La Roja after Alexia's injury. He dazzled the continent. “The best player I have ever seen. She would be able to talk to you in a phone booth,” admitted former Liverpool player Steven Warnock on the BBC during the cursed tie against the English. “Even in a pigsty I would be able to dribble”, Izzy Christianson then added. A year later, at its own pace, the National Team touched the sky and conquered the world. There is no wall that can resist the international. The Spanish one breaks the mold. She has just entered the BBC's most influential women ranking for 2023. This time, in addition to her soccer, she was for her speech after receiving the UEFA award of the season. In it she was blunt about the 'Rubiales Case' and used her moment to defend her partner Jenni Hermoso. He has achieved everything and he is only 25 years old. There is Aitana for a while, all of Spain celebrates it.