It is on television. On the radio. On Instagram … your songs stick to your tongue and do not release you throughout the morning. His controversies could fill two Bernabéu. What is put on, what is removed, who goes out, how dances … and, … However, Aitana is a great stranger. In his documentary series in Netflix he cries, sings, laughs, speaks, but, above all, he confesses. He tells his fear of death, his clinical hypochondria, his daily insecurity, his sickly perfectionism, his panic to be alone. Because, still surrounded by crowds (most in his payroll), which distils in ‘metamorphosis’ is the anguish of a unique daughter who has traveled the last years of his youth to strides and that, suddenly, the only thing he hears They are the echoes of his voice in an empty stadium.

«I changed my house because they were harassing me and was very afraid. But the house is very big, and when they leave I all stay alone and I think: fuck, all this I have for me alone, how sad, I want to share it. And I am also afraid that between someone who violates me or rapting me, to observe me or whatever. Every time I enter my house, I look at me if you are following a car. Sometimes when I feel that one follows me to the security if you can accompany me. Or I leave the light on to think that there is someone inside, but at the same time I do not want them to know it because I would not like to be killed, ”acknowledges the singer in an interview with ABC.

The Aitana documentary, which premieres on February 28 in Netflix, has an unixture, unreal point, like his life. The Chloé Wallace cameras accompany the singer for eight months, those that remain from the two concerts of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium that should have been held in December, in which an endless tour of interviews, recordings, promotions, professional trips. The singer’s goal was to show her first time “doing a stadium”, but everything changed when their plans were frustrated. «He gave me some anxiety. I did not want the documentary to stay only in the self, I, me, which is what happened to me, I see it too self -centered, too heavy. I swear, I say, please, can this girl be silent and who speaks another person?

Aitana depression

If sometimes the sound is spoiled in a concert, outside, in life they appear potholes. It had a bad time, a mood downturn that can be seen in ‘metamorphosis’ and which is still replenished. It is the image of success, of happiness, but after the facade there are more things that are no longer willing to hide. «I didn’t make sense of my life or anything. I was, and I am, passing a depression, but they had not diagnosed me, I had not gone to the psychiatrist, I did not know what was happening to me, I felt that could not happen to me. How will that happen to me if I have everything? You are crazy, that is, Espabila, do you know? I mistreated me. And I realized that I couldn’t control it. Indeed I was diagnosed with depression, which I had to go more little by little. I tried that nobody realized that I was living that, but it was very bad, it cost me a lot to get out of bed, and cried and cried and cried, ”Aitana acknowledges, justifying the bitter pose of the end of the documentary.

In ‘metamorphosis’ many aitanas are seen. Your ups and downs. The bad streak from which he recovers, the character of a professional who has been working tirelessly seven years, but also the freshness and innocence of a girl who, with 18 years, became a star, forced to mature as fast as their legions of followers grow, in Spain and in Latin America.

The singer, who dazzles success after success after her second place in ‘Operation Triunfo’ was catapulting her, invokes James Dean with a statement of intentions: not lowering her arms, not giving up, “always giving the maximum.” “I’ve always felt that I’m going to die young and I fight it every day,” says the singer in ‘metamorphosis. To shake your fears, countless, and to shout to the world that is not perfect and, finally, that you don’t want to be. “If I had lived a more normal youth I would not have what makes me happy, which is being a singer,” says Aitana.