Aitana Bonmatí is elected the best player in the world in 2023.
Aitana Bonmatí is elected the best player in the world in 2023.
Aitana Bonmatí ended the dominance of her compatriot Alexia Putellas.
Barcelona’s Spanish Alexia Putellas won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, Therefore, he succeeds his partner and compatriot Alexia Putellas in the list of winners, who had won the two previous editions.
Bonmatí, 25, received the award from the world number one in tennis, Serbian Novak Djokovic, an award achieved thanks to his victory in the World Cup with Spain and the treble with Barcelona, including the Champions League.
Fifth in the last edition, Aitana was chosen as the best player of the last World Cup and scored 21 goals and gave 23 passes in the 45 games played.
Aitana becomes the third person born in Spain to win this award, after Luis Suárez and Putellas. Furthermore, the player makes history: it is the third consecutive women’s Ballon d’Or that the Iberian country has won.
SPORTS
With information from EFE.
