This Friday the gala of the Globe Soccer Awards at Atlantis, Dubaiwith the presence of big stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland, among other great stars in the world of football.

It may be of interest to you: Atlético Nacional, in silence, deals another blow: Uruguay's emerging star signing

The Colombian women Linda Caicedo She was nominated for the best player of the season award and competed for the award with world-class stars such as Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona, Debinha, Mary Earps, Sam Kerr, Amanda Ilestedt Asisat Oshaola, Fridolina Rolfo and Gerorgina Stanway.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea.

The winner of the prize in the female branch was the Spanish woman from Barcelona of Spain Aitana Bonmatí, who won the award after the vote.

The star of the Spain team comes to complete a sweet week, last Monday he took the prize The Best of Fifa as the best player in the world in 2023.

Despite winning the prize, Aitana He could not be present at the gala due to the commitments he has with Barcelona, ​​which is going to face the Spain Supercup against Levante.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO