There have been no surprises, Aitana Bonmatí has fulfilled all the predictions and is the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the most important individual award in football, awarded by the prestigious magazine France Football.
Aitana’s year has been practically perfect. With the serious injury of Alexia Putellas, the FC Barcelona midfielder took the reins of the Barça team to lead it back to glory. Bonmatí demonstrated throughout the entire season that he has the quality, talent and leadership necessary to take the honors of any team and shine with his own light, being even more of a protagonist in a team full of stars.
At 25 years old, Aitana has been crowned the best soccer player in the world at the legendary Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and thus succeeds her partner Alexia Putellas on the throne, becoming the second Spaniard and the fourth in the world to receive this precious award. , after Ada Hegerberg (2018), Megan Rapinoe (2019) and Putellas (2021 and 2022).
Since his debut in June 2016 with the Barcelona first team, Aitana has won 14 titles with the Blaugranas, including a treble.
In the 2022/23 season, Aitana has been the great protagonist of women’s football on the playing fields. With her club she has won the Spanish Super Cup, the F League and the Champions League. In addition, in August she was proclaimed world champion with the Spanish team at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The midfielder was named MVP of the Champions League, Ballon d’Or of the World Cup and UEFA Best Player, among other individual awards.
FC Barcelona
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
F League
|
23
|
10
|
Queen’s Cup
|
3
|
2
|
Champions League
|
eleven
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
38
|
17
Spanish selection
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
|
7
|
3
Total
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Aitana Bonmatí
|
Four. Five
|
30
