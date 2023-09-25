Aitana Bonmatí gave voice to the new spirit that presides over the concentration of the Spanish women’s team ahead of Tuesday’s duel against Switzerland at the Nuevo Arcángel in Córdoba, once the changes demanded in the organization chart of the Spanish Federation of Football have been implemented. Football (FEF) after the intermediation of the Higher Sports Council (CSD). «The first days were a little complicated because of how the call was given, but we have known Montse (Tomé) for many years. Things are calmer, not only between us but also with the coaching staff and the rest of the people in the delegation,” said the Barça midfielder.

“The first days were exhausting, but as the days went by everything has calmed down and we have been able to focus on football, which is what we want,” added the metronome of the Spanish team, eager, like her teammates, to turn the page after the stormy weeks that followed La Roja’s victory in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to focus solely on what happens on the field of play.

«That we return to normality a little, knowing that there are many things to improve that have already been talked about. Both parties have committed to leaving a better legacy for generations to come. We are an example at a social level and we want an egalitarian society that conceives men and women with the same rights,” Aitana Bonmatí responded when asked what she would like to see happen to settle the issue once and for all.

Mariona Caldentey: “It is a global fight”



An opinion shared by his colleague Mariona Caldentey. «May things continue to move forward, improving. May we continue fighting so that what happened in this concentration is not repeated. They have been very stressful days and what we want is to win, but to do it in the conditions we deserve. Let’s hope that everything comes to pass, that we have a calmer path and that we can continue enjoying football,” said the Barça attacker, who was grateful for all the support received. «Since we arrived in Córdoba there are many people who are watching us at all hours. That shocks us a little,” she acknowledged.

«I don’t know if there are going to be more events or not. We have not talked about it, but it is incredible to see how people support us here and also outside our country. It is a global fight and all footballers feel it is ours. We are footballers but we have a speaker and we want to leave women in a better place than where we are,” commented Caldentey at another point in his speech, who stressed that “the group is strong” and especially thanked Alexia Putellas and Irene. Paredes for the leadership they assumed in the negotiations with the FEF and the CSD. “They are surely the ones who have had the most stress and what they have done these days is to be praised and appreciated,” she praised.