Aitana Bonmatí, double Ballon d’Or winner, has become the new ambassador of the airline company Vueling. The objective of this alliance that has been under negotiation for some time is to “continue making women’s sports visible”, in addition to “inspiring new generations by promoting talent and proposing new references that allow us to end some of the gender prejudices that still exist in society.” .

Aitana Bonmatí is the leader of her team, Barcelona, ​​with which she has won three Champions Leagues, five Leagues, five Queen’s Cups and four Super Cups, and an outstanding component of the Spanish team, with which she has won a World Cup and a Nations Cup. League.

The interior of the plane simulates a soccer field with the drawing of the central circle Vueling

Currently the Barcelona midfielder is also the image of Revlon, Adidas, Bimbo, Alpro, Nissan, EA Sports and Topps. A list to which Vueling now joins, with a pioneering agreement that fits with the values ​​of the footballer. Aitana is an athlete who takes great care of her image and who studies the proposals in depth based on the values ​​that the brands transmit. “It is a pride to collaborate with a company that shares values ​​that I consider essential in life and in sport. Consistency, teamwork and daily improvement are the key to achieving our goals and, through this alliance, I hope to inspire new generations to pursue their dreams and break barriers,” highlights the soccer player.

Bonmatí, Ballon d’Or on two consecutive occasions (2023 and 2024). Furthermore, the footballer from Sant Pere de Ribes has won the recognition of The Best award from FIFA, also on two consecutive occasions and has recently been awarded the Creu de Sant Jordi, the distinction awarded by the Generalitat of Catalonia to recognize the merits in defense of their identity or on the civic and cultural level.

This union with Aitana Bonmatí adds to the airline’s alliance with Barça Femenino, of which it has been a sponsor since last season, carrying the club’s colors throughout Europe through a personalized plane called Blaugranes al Vent with the team’s image . The objective of this alliance is to promote the figure of women in sport and society.”