Aitana Bonmatí continues to break ceilings, continues to make history. This Monday she signed her renewal with FC Barcelona until June 30, 2028 with the contract that verifies her as the highest paid player in the squad and in the world, according to the information provided by Relief. This season, the 26-year-old footballer’s contract was ending, but in recent weeks an agreement was reached that links her for three more seasons to the club of her life, which she joined in 2011 when she was just 13 years old. Present on the list of nominees to win the Ballon d’Or – the gala will be held on October 28 – she is the big favorite to retain the title. One more for an insatiable Aitana, who wants to continue expanding her list of achievements with Barcelona.

At around 2pm, Aitana left the offices, accompanied by her father and Cristian Martin and Ignasi Cardó, her representatives, as well as Xavi Puig and Joan Laporta, who were present at the signing together with Marc Vivés, the section’s sports director. At 2.14pm – in honour of her number – the renewal was made official. “Culés, the story continues,” said the footballer in a short video published on the Barcelona website. “I have one more year of contract at the club, I am a big culé and I have been at Barça for 12 years. Playing here is an honour. But I am a person who never, in general, closes the door to anything. I let myself be guided a lot by the sensations of the moment,” she told EL PAÍS in an interview last April, on the eve of the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. One of the clubs that was interested in her, and that last season signed Mayra Ramírez from Levante and this summer took Lucy Bronze after being released from her contract with Barcelona. But nothing distracts Aitana’s attention. Not even the offers from Olympique de Lyon, a club owned by Michele Kang, who took the former Barça coach Jonatan Giráldez to the American league with the help of Washington Spirit, also a team from the Korean magnate’s empire that continues to revolutionise women’s football.

A renovation that has already advanced Tot Costaprogram of Catalonia Radioand where Cristian Martín, the player’s representative from Sant Pere de Ribes, also confirmed the footballer’s continuity. “The best player in the world will continue in the best team in the world […] Chelsea were willing to pay the three million euro release clause. The fact that Barça can compete with offers of this calibre shows you that, instead of lowering the women’s budget, it’s the other way around. It’s going further,” explained Martín in the interview with Catalan radio. For the moment, the record for the most expensive transfer in the history of women’s football remains that of Rachel Kundananji, transferred from Madrid CFF to Bay FC – of the American league – for 800,000 euros.

Aitana Bonmatí, last April. Gianluca Battista

Aitana is still present at FC Barcelona, ​​with the spirit of Cruyff’s number 14 behind her. And it is not surprising that the Barça player is attracting the attention of Europe, but also of the world. A fundamental and regular in the club’s starting eleven – although also in the Spanish national team, with whom she was world champion – she has won everything, including the four titles – League, Champions, Queen’s Cup and Super Cup – last season, with 41 games played – almost 3,000 minutes – and 19 goals scored. The year in which she won the Ballon d’Or, The Best and the Laureus award for best Sportswoman of the World, and also scored in the Champions League final. So much so that she became the club’s all-time top scorer in the European competition, tied with Alexia Putellas, with 22 goals each. In total, the footballer from Sant Pere de Ribes has played 275 matches, scored 96 goals and won 23 titles with Barcelona.

The renewal has not been long in coming, as happened with Alexia—the review of her contract was extended due to her recovery, as she was focused on returning to the field with the highest guarantee and level—, and which made the Barça fans hold their breath in the face of the possible loss of a star and emblematic figure of the club. Five months separate the renewal of both Barça anchors. For a few more years, the two footballers will continue, and the Ballon d’Or will remain safe in a club that promises to prolong its records to continue reigning in Spain, and also in Europe. “Barça is consolidating its hegemony and Aitana’s role within Barça is also consolidating,” her representative assured Catalonia RadioAnd so it will be, for the time being, for four more years.

