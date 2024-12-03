The soccer player Aitana Bonmatí, the journalist Àngels Barceló, the former politician Josep-Lluís Carod-Rovira, the audiovisual platform Filmin i SOS Racisme are some of them 20 personalities and 10 entities that reopen the Creu de Sant Jordi 2024. Així has ​​now agreed on the Executive Council this Tuesday, at the proposal of the Minister of Culture. Other guards are the mountain athlete Kilian Jornet, the athlete Pepa Plana, the politician Isidre Molas, the actors Eduard Fernández and Clara Segura, the La Fageda Foundation and the Unió de Pagesos union.

The Creu de Sant Jordi is one of the maximum recognitions granted by the Generalitat. It was created in 1981 with the aim of distinguishing natural or legal persons who, on their merits, have made outstanding contributions to Catalonia in the defense of identity or in the civic and cultural sphere. The choice of personalities has to respect, as in the latest editions, gender parity. Furthermore, the selection of guarded persons also reflects the diversity of fields in which the persons and entities work, distinguishing between the creeds, as well as the territorial representation.

The complete list of the awards

The list of the chosen personalities is completed by the professor of mathematics Claudi Alsina, the casteller Aurora Batet to promote the equality of the world of popular culture, the professor emerita in algebra Pilar Bayer, the senior professor in Pharmacology Jordi Camí, the archaeologist Eduard Carbonell, the poet i translator Salvador Oliva, the metgessa Maria Antònia Peralba, the youtuber and social activist Jordi Sabaté, the emerita professor of mathematics Marta Sanz-Solé, the mathematician, computer scientist and writer Carme Torras, the pharmacist Elia Torroella and the rumba musician Joan Ximénez ( The Petitet).

Pel que fa a los entities que rebra la Creu de Sant Jordi 2024 hi ha l’Associació Dret a Morir Dignament – ​​Catalunya, l’Associació Softcatalà, the Catalan Consell del Moviment Europeu, the Fageda Fundació, Filmin, the Fundació Centers d’Alt Business and Social Performance (CARES), Fundació Solidança, Nomada Studio, SOS Racisme de Catalunya and Unió de Pagesos de Catalunya.

