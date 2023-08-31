As a child, she was ruled by her shyness. Now, she is the center of the scene. And also from the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. Collectively, he has achieved everything. Two Champions, five Queen’s Cups, four Leagues and also a World Cup. Individually, some awards escape him. Not for much longer. Aitana Bonmatí (Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona; 25 years old) is the best player of the 2022-23 season according to UEFA. She is the essence of culé, heir to Cruyff’s 14. Her rivals, Olga Carmona, a teammate from the team that scored the decisive goal in the World Cup victory, and Sam Kerr, the Australian star, have not stopped the rise of the culé player. Aitana, in her speech, recalled the Rubiales incident after the victory of the women’s team: “We have just won a World Cup, but we are not talking about it. I would like to remember what has happened. I believe that as a society we should not allow there to be an abuse of power in an employment relationship or disrespect.” “To all the women who suffer the same as Jenni, we are with you,” she concluded.

“I am ambitious, and I want more”, she has said on stage. Soccer never leaves her head. And she also runs through her veins. She is one of the first to train, and the last to leave. Now more relaxed. Before her, the desire for the ball could sometimes with her.

“I would be lying if I said that I am not going to win everything. I want to win even at marbles, ”she said in an interview with El País last year. She is competitive. self-demanding But, above all, an ambitious by nature. She loves soccer as much as she hates missing a simple pass. Since she was little, Aitana has been a nonconformist. She devours books, the daughter of two Catalan language and literature teachers. Her father, Vicente Conca, was tortured by the Civil Guard and arrested in 1992 on the eve of the Olympic Games for his relationship with the independence movements. Aitana had not yet been born. She would do so six years later, and for 16 months she would carry both of her mother’s surnames, until the legislation allowed her to place her maternal surname first: Bonmatí.

He started playing with the boys at CD Ribes and CF Cubelles. She was the only girl and she never believed that she could dedicate herself to soccer. But that was not an inconvenience to leave the skin of her. Many days, to train, she traveled by bus and train, since her mother, Rosa Bonmatí, the one who gave her her first last name, who was the only one with a driver’s license, suffered from chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia and did not I could always carry it; she left at 5:30 p.m., and arrived at her house after twelve.

But at the age of 13 his life changed. A scout noticed her, and she arrived at FC Barcelona. And since then he hasn’t moved. In 2016 she made her debut with the first team, where she accumulates 228 games and 73 goals with the Barça club. With obvious talent and soccer in her mind, she has focused on improving her physique and skills. Hours of training and practice, meeting sessions with her agents to turn her weaknesses into strengths. Like he hit with his left foot. Aitana is right-handed, but now less and less.

She is always attentive to her surroundings. She likes to be in control of what happens in the field, with Alexia as her indoor partner. Even without a bracelet, she is capable of captaining and directing. She has character, and she doesn’t mind showing it either. Pep Guardiola compared her to Iniesta, although her Barca idol was Xavi, not only because of her game, but because of her person. When she won the MVP of the first Barça Champions League, she distributed the prize of 50,000 euros to a foundation that worked for refugees. Her social concern and her fight against her inequalities lead her to collaborate with UNHCR, the Cruyff Foundation and other NGOs.

After the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, he went straight home to rest. Neither Ibiza nor preseason in Mexico. She probably went back to consuming books, or to reducing stress and tension with friends or family, or to meditating with an application that she downloaded to her mobile, from which he needs to disconnect from time to time.

This year, Aitana has harvested everything cultivated in her career. He has taken home all the individual awards. She is mvp and the ideal eleven of the Champions League, the top scorer in the Spanish Super Cup and the Golden Ball of the Women’s World Cup. But between eyebrows there is a gap for the most prestigious trophy. Her next goal is clear: the Ballon d’Or. The eyes, for the moment, will continue on Aitana, a timid turned into competitive eagerness. And she will still want to win it all.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.