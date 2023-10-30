Aitana Bonmatí (1998) is counting the hours to succeed her teammate at Barça and the Spanish team Alexia Putellas as the best player in the world. The midfielder from Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) is a great candidate to win the women’s Ballon d’Or and her individual victory corroborates the hegemony of Spanish women’s football, which aspires to the third consecutive trophy after only five editions of the award.

The brain on the pitch of an intractable Barça in the F League and European champion, but especially the icing on the cake of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which crowned Spain as the new great world power in women’s football, gives Aitana the title undisputed favorite. Anything other than the coronation of the Catalan would be a big surprise, in the style of what happens in the men’s category with another world champion like Lionel Messi, who closed the circle by guiding the Argentine team in Qatar that won its third world title.

Aitana Bonmatí played 37 games last season and scored 18 goals, a stratospheric scoring record for a midfielder, and was key in the game as a creative and attacking interior midfielder. Also with the Spanish team in the World Cup, as she played in all seven of Spain’s games in the tournament, she was the team’s top scorer along with Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo with three goals, distributed two assists and was named best player of the championship.

Aitana Bonmatí's achievements Top scorer Spain Supercup Equipment Champions League ideal World Cup Golden Ball UEFA Best Player in Europe Award Equipment ideal of the Eurocup MVP of the Queen's Cup final MVP of the Champion final Equipment Champions League ideal

At 25 years old, Aitana Bonmatí has ​​won absolutely everything in women’s soccer. After training in the Barça youth ranks, she made her debut with the Barça first team in June 2016. More than seven years later, she is one of the great legends of culé women’s football and has accumulated four League titles and five Queen’s Cups in her showcases. , three Spanish Super Cups and two Champions Leagues. However, the jewel in the crown is the absolute World Cup with Spain, which unites the Europeans in the under-19 and under-17 categories.

The brilliant period of Spanish abundance in women’s football contrasts with the lean situation in the men’s category. Since that wonderful golden generation that dominated the sport of eleven against eleven with an iron fist between 2008 and 2012, there have not been many world stars. Rodri Hernández, the only Spanish candidate for the Ballon d’Or, is probably the only Spanish footballer who aspires to be the best in the world in his position.

More than six decades later, with many twists and turns, unions and splits with FIFA involved, the award launched by the French magazine France Football in 1956 continues to be the reference for designating the best footballer of the year. Initially intended only for players from the European continent, this limitation conditioned the award’s honors until 1995, when it was opened to footballers from all over the world. Only in 2020 was its delivery canceled due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite criticism for European exclusivity between 1956 and 1995, and the competition with the FIFA World Player, first, and The Best award today, the Ballon d’Or remains the most prestigious individual award. Maradona and Pelé, long considered the two best in history, received special recognition at the time to try to include their careers in the history of the trophy.

Despite the long Spanish drought in the men’s award list, which has lasted like a curse since 1960, creating an anomaly in the case of a football power, the hegemony of recent years in the women’s category and the world title won by Spain on last summer invite us to think that this domain can still be extended over time.