On Monday, October 30, 2023, Aitana Bonmatí became the fourth player to win the Golden Ball Female. The Spanish soccer player spoke after receiving the award from her.
Statements collected at a press conference at the Théâtre du Châtelet by our colleagues from 90min in France.
It was an emotional evening attended by football fans from all over the world. The 67th Ballon d’Or ceremony was held on Monday, October 30 at the Théâtre de Châtelet in Paris and, in the category of best female player, Aitana Bonmatí was the winner.
After winning the Champions League with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, Aitana Bonmatí was the logical successor to her compatriot Alexia Putellas.
Although she seemed somewhat shy on stage, Bonmatí was visibly calmer at the press conference.
“It has not been an easy year for Spanish football. We have had to fight a lot (…) We want to continue being footballers. Knowing that we are going to leave a legacy. I feel like I was in a dream. For me, the possibility of being here It was very far away. It is a source of pride.
The fact that Alexia and I are role models for girls and boys is a pleasure and pride. Although we have won many trophies, we are going to try to continue winning them as a team. I am a very demanding person with myself.
I will continue fighting to be the best version of myself. But individual trophies are the result of teamwork. I like to think that teamwork takes precedence over everything else. I’m going to enjoy it, share it with my family and with everyone who has helped me win it, and I have to thank many.
Football is a team effort and our team constantly tries to give the best version of itself every day to win trophies. I’m still in a cloud. It has been wonderful to share this moment with those I love most. Being able to share this Ballon d’Or with these people is fantastic.
I remember those afternoons when I would get home after training at 1 in the morning and go back to work at 8 in the morning, which were very hard. But that’s what got me to the top. The first years were not easy. I am a little impatient and I had a hard time handling the situation. I went through difficult times, but they helped me be who I am.
But they also gave me a mindset. If I had to say one word to the Aitana of a few years ago, it would be to have confidence. Barça is a world reference. It is a unique club in the world. We are a very good team, very complete. We are a great team. “It was very exciting to be here because I feel much more comfortable on the field,” said the 2023 winner.
