Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau once again monopolize the media spotlight. The singer and the actor were a couple for four years and their relationship ended in 2022, but it seems that it is happening between them a new approach. So much so that they would even be thinking about a getaway during Christmas, as Javier de Hoyos has learned about.

The journalist has detailed for Cuore magazine that the young people will spend New Year’s Eve together. “They leave from December 30 to January 4 outside of Madrid“De Hoyos confirmed thanks to the information offered by friends close to the protagonists of the story.

Although it seems that Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau will leave the capital to welcome 2025, the communicator points out that their sources “have not wanted” to confirm where will they go

“Aitana usually likes to spend New Year’s Eve outside of Spain, she has already spent some with Yatra in London, and with Bernardeau himself in the Balearic Islands. Will you repeat any of these destinations?“, Javier de Hoyos has left in the air.

In addition to this new information, young people have recently been seen having a date in the Madrid capital. According to Miguel Frigenti in the podcast In all saucesthey had been caught “very sweet”, where, as he explained, they were at the Uruguayan restaurant Charrúa, where they arrived in a red Tesla that belongs to the actor.