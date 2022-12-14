Young, handsome and with professional success. The couple formed by Aitana (23 years old) and Miguel Bernardeau (26) seemed to have it all. Just two weeks ago, the singer and the actor presented their first series together, ‘La Última’. Although there was nothing to suggest that there were problems between them, it seems that they were not going through their best moment. As published exclusively by the magazine ‘Lecturas’, the couple had been dragging a deep crisis since May that they finally could not overcome.

The publication shows a series of images in which the serious and crestfallen actor can be seen, going to the house he shared with the singer to collect some of his belongings and take them to his parents’ house, very close to his old home. And it is that the son of Ana Duato has taken refuge in his parents in these moments of change. For her part, Aitana receives the support of her friends while she prepares the final concert of her ’11 Reasons’ tour at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Apparently, the project that was called to unite them, ‘La Última’, would have taken its toll on them. Miguel had to give up several projects to be able to co-star in the series with his partner, something that was frustrating for him, while she was focused on music, in the middle of touring and promoting her album, which could have affected her performance during the shootings. From the couple’s environment they have transferred that the tension was evident between them during the recordings.

Their first series together



The series premiered on December 2 and the couple spent the days leading up to an intense joint promotion of the fiction in which she plays an aspiring singer while he is a boxer who wants to become a professional. Then, some headlines spoke of the “shyness” between the protagonists, something that now takes on a new meaning after knowing the break.

During that promotion they also went through the program ‘El Hormiguero’ where they told that they met thanks to the series ‘Elite’ where Miguel worked. “I liked it,” the singer confessed that she did not hesitate to look for him on Instagram to contact him. The young people told how their first date had been a real disaster. “My glass fell on the floor,” she recalled while he assured that “for the first time in my life I didn’t eat anything.” At the exit, the fans made them so nervous that each one went their own way without even saying goodbye. After that, it seems that everything went for the better and they became one of the most established couples. Always discreet, they have not been friends to talk about their private life when they were together and, for the moment, it seems that they do not plan to do so regarding their separation since neither of them has spoken about their breakup.