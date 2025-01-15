Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau once again monopolize the headlines of the gossip press. Amid reconciliation rumors, the magazine ‘WEEK’ has exclusively published the images that would confirm that the couple has had a second chance three years after separating.

Jorge Borrajo, director of the magazine in question, confirmed the news during a video call on the program ‘Afternoon’anticipating what would be published in the medium. Although a few days ago rumors emerged that the singer was dating Jude Belligham or even that she had resumed her relationship with Sebastián Yatra, everything seems to indicate that none of that was true. «We have been hearing for a long time that yes or no, that Aitana is with Bellingham, that she had returned with Yatra… and none of that. I don’t know if they wanted to play tricks with it, but nothing like that,” said the journalist.

According to the magazine, the ‘Formentera’ interpreter spent the night in the actor’s new apartment, located in the center of Madrid, and that the next day, they left together to a place that until now is unknown. “We can confirm that Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau have given each other a second chance,” he said. «We are going to see them together leaving the house where they spent the weekend. “Normal for a couple that has reconciled,” commented Borrajo.

Aitana and Miguel’s relationship

According to what the interpreter of ‘You’re going to stay’ commented in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’that it was she who took the first step by publishing an image from her Netflix account, watching the series ‘Elite’, where Miguel acted, in the hope that he would respond to her… and he did. “I wanted him to write to me, because I was very proud and I didn’t want to do it myself, what a stupid thing,” Aitana admitted.

From that day on, their relationship began with a friendship and months later, one thing led to another and romance was born. While it is true, they always tried hard to keep their dates a secret, but the diary ‘The Spanish’got the exclusive images of their first meeting.

Their relationship was going from strength to strength. Photographers competed to obtain exclusive photos of any display of affection in public, from a kiss, a date together, an outing with the parents, among other details. In September 2021, they moved in together to a villa in Madrid located in the same area where the actor’s parents lived, Ana Duato even made clear the good relationship she had with her daughter-in-law: “Aitana it is divinenothing else can be said. my son is happyhappy with his professional moment and his personal life,” he said on one occasion.

However, in 2022 it was announced that the couple had broken up after four years together, being one of the couples more consolidated and darlings of the national scene. Apparently, the problems began in May of that same year, when they began working together on the Disney+ series ‘The Last One’.