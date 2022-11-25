Also this Christmas, alongside the gift ideas, comes the ‘pandottone’ from Aism, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, to help the assistance services that the 98 Aism sections provide in support of people with multiple sclerosis. With a minimum offer of 10 euros – explains a note from the association – in addition to helping this reality, you take home a rich panettone of the classic recipe with raisins, candied citron and orange peel, or a soft 500 gram pandoro l ‘one. The pandottone will be in the squares from 26 to 27 November and at the Christmas markets and in the Aism sections in the area, the list of which is on the site aism.it/pandottone, but it will also be promoted on the occasion of Giving Tuesday, next 30 November 2022 , World Day of Giving.

Not only pandottone though. This year, Aism has expanded the variety of greeting cards, which stand out for their quality, style, elegance, and sustainability because all the cards are made with FSC certified paper and cardboard. They are also in an e-card version that can be downloaded from the site. In addition to the tickets, it is possible to purchase exercise books, notebooks and other stationery items such as the Sprout pencil: an ideal solution for wishing happy holidays with a symbolic gift capable of illuminating research into multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a serious disease of the central nervous system, chronic, unpredictable and often disabling, which manifests itself mostly with movement, vision and balance disorders, following a course that differs from person to person. In Italy, every year, there are 3,600 new diagnoses: one every 3 hours. Of the 133,000 people with the disease, 10% are children and 50% are young people under 40. It is the second cause of disability in young people after trauma. The social cost of the disease is 6 billion euros a year, a major health and social emergency.

The fight against multiple sclerosis can also be supported by choosing the Aism Christmas Star, many golden stars to hang on the tree, but also as a parcel holder or as a placeholder for holiday dinners and lunches. Among the initiatives to support the activities of the association there are also special gastronomic products: from Aism lentils to doubly good nougats because they are made exclusively by the Giotto pastry shop which, born inside the Padua prison, has been in the rankings for over 10 years of Gambero Rosso and obtained with this project a drop in the recidivism rate of prisoners of about 90%. For this reason Aism has chosen their nougats. To toast, a Selection Brut champagne from the Bergère family could not be missing.

It is always possible, this Christmas, to illuminate Aism’s scientific research with a free donation by supporting the research financed by the Association and its Foundation against multiple sclerosis to discover the causes and treatments of a disease that affects the lives of many families.

Also linked to Christmas is 45512, the solidarity number of Aism whose funds will support the study on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of people with multiple sclerosis in Italy and the project on the implementation of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Registry and related pathologies, an essential tool for research and for the organization of health and social services. The donation amounts will be 5 or 10 euros from calls from a landline Tim, Vodafone, WindTre, Fastweb, and Tiscali, 5 euros from a call from a landline Twt, Convergenze and PosteMobile and 2 euros from a personal mobile WindTre, Tim, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce, Tiscali.