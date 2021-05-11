The young actress Aislinn Derbez revealed in her social networks that five days ago she was admitted to the hospital because of appendicitis. However, he said that he is now stable and is recovering at home.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter published photos through her stories on Instagram, where she appeared in a hospital bed. “These last days were not easy because I had appendicitis and recovery has been very slow,” said the artist.

The actress told her followers that she was hospitalized. Photo: Instagram

Also, through this platform, he said that he managed to be by his daughter’s side on Mother’s Day. The 34-year-old actress explained: “But the good news is that just today I was able to return home to celebrate.”

Finally, after sharing the difficult situation she experienced, her latest stories featured her very happy daughter. Happy to be home again. Dance of happiness to celebrate mother in the house ”, Aislinn explained.

Aislinn Derbez reveals hard moments after their separation

The actress confessed in her podcast program The Magic of Chaos the difficult moments she went through due to her separation with Mauricio Ochmann.

“I was going through a very difficult time. I was getting carried away with life. My heart was a little broken, very broken indeed, and I was letting life take me, ”Aislinn said.