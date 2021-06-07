The Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez shared through her Instagram stories the mishap she suffered in Switzerland, when the car in which she was traveling suffered when one of the tires went flat and left her stranded in the middle of a desolate road that crossed a forest .

The protagonist of La casa de las flores was accompanied by the influencer and ex-model Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez, originally from Brussels, together with the videographer Felix Verhous.

“And after that beautiful sunset … The tire went flat in the middle of the forest. We are an hour from the hotel in the middle of nowhere ”, said Aislinn Derbez.

As he explained, they had no way to fix the damage: “There was no spare tire and there was only this little machine that was supposed to solve the problem, but the hole was so big that it was useless.”

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter showed images of the place where he was, which looked dangerous because of how desolate it was, in addition to the fact that the night had already advanced. He also pointed out that they had problems with the telephone signal to call for help.

“After more than 2 hours of unsuccessful attempts and calls (since there was no signal or Wi-Fi) we got help and the tow truck arrived,” he said to the relief of his 11.4 million followers on Instagram.

