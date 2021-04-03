In the new episode of his podcast The magic of chaos, Aislinn Derbez opened up about the difficult times she went through emotionally during the first months of the pandemic.

As he mentioned, everyone has lived through very hard episodes in this time, in his case, he had to face his separation from Mauricio Ochmann, the father of his daughter.

The eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez spoke with the actor, director and producer Justin Baldoni, who had the opportunity to expose his ideas of masculinity and was against the misogynistic beliefs of controlling women.

“I was going through a very difficult time. I was getting carried away with life, my heart was a bit broken, very broken in fact, and I was letting life take me ”, Aislinn recalled.

However, the actress assured that despite having separated from Ochmann, they still have a very good parenting relationship, and she has a great love for him.

“I love my daughter’s dad, with all my heart. I love him and I always loved him, even when the falling in love was over, we continued to love each other amazingly, but that began to happen, what we said is that ‘you are going here’, ‘I’m going here’, ‘you believe this’ and’ I I believe this. ‘

For his part, Mauricio Ochmann, a few days ago highlighted the friendship he maintains with his little girl’s mother since they announced their breakup.

“We love each other very much, we have a wonderful relationship, we have known how to get along and that’s how it is, we are family,” Ochamann said for the Hoy program cameras.

