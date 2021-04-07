Mexican actress Aislinn derbez He was on vacation with his family for the Easter holidays. At the meeting they were not only present Vadhir derbez and his daughter Kailani, but also to vocalist of Reik Jesus Navarro.

Likewise, the interpreter of “La casa de flores” revealed that she was not only by her family’s side, but also shared with close friends, such as Eiza González, Alessandra Rosaldo and Navarro, her ex-partner from adolescence.

Likewise, it is not the first time that the actress mentions the singer, because for her birthday she dedicated a message to him where she revealed her closeness with the vocalist: “Happy birthday from, my platonic love from when I was 20 years old. What a good times. My love was reciprocated for a few weeks, by the way ”.

On his podcast show The Magic of Chaos He detailed to his followers that he had a fleeting relationship, but it was before he became an actress. “I was super fan of Reik and I was in love with Jesus. I went out with him for about a few weeks, like that fan, groupie. ” Also, in an interview for Hola! USA said she was with him when he was 17.

Finally, despite the fact that the relationship ended 14 years ago, both artists maintain a friendly relationship and let it be known on social networks.

